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Israeli Violates Ceasefire Again, Killing Palestinian in Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli strikes targeting civilians across the Gaza Strip killed at least one Palestinian and wounded five others, including a child, on Saturday — the fourth consecutive day of attacks coinciding with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, amid persisting violations of a ceasefire agreement reached last October.
In Gaza City, two Palestinians were rushed to hospital following an airstrike near a busy commercial area, one in critical condition.
"Two injured Palestinians, one in critical condition, arrived at the hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeting civilians near Firas Market in the center of Gaza City," an anonymous medical source at Baptist Hospital told Anadolu.
Earlier, a separate strike near a major medical facility in central Gaza proved fatal.
"The body of Jamal Abu Aoun and three injured people, including a child, had arrived at the hospital following an Israeli drone strike that targeted a group of civilians near the hospital," a medical source told Turkish media.
The victim was identified as Jamal Abu Aoun. Three others, among them a child, sustained injuries in that attack near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Violence extended across multiple fronts throughout the morning. Israeli artillery bombardments struck areas to the east and south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while a separate artillery strike hit the northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
According to the Gaza Media Office, Israeli attacks have claimed 929 Palestinian lives and wounded 2,811 others since the ceasefire formally took effect last October.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which Palestinian authorities describe as genocidal, has killed 72,938 Palestinians and injured more than 172,000 since its launch in October 2023 — the majority of them women and children, per Palestinian figures.
In Gaza City, two Palestinians were rushed to hospital following an airstrike near a busy commercial area, one in critical condition.
"Two injured Palestinians, one in critical condition, arrived at the hospital after an Israeli airstrike targeting civilians near Firas Market in the center of Gaza City," an anonymous medical source at Baptist Hospital told Anadolu.
Earlier, a separate strike near a major medical facility in central Gaza proved fatal.
"The body of Jamal Abu Aoun and three injured people, including a child, had arrived at the hospital following an Israeli drone strike that targeted a group of civilians near the hospital," a medical source told Turkish media.
The victim was identified as Jamal Abu Aoun. Three others, among them a child, sustained injuries in that attack near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.
Violence extended across multiple fronts throughout the morning. Israeli artillery bombardments struck areas to the east and south of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, while a separate artillery strike hit the northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
According to the Gaza Media Office, Israeli attacks have claimed 929 Palestinian lives and wounded 2,811 others since the ceasefire formally took effect last October.
Israel's military campaign in Gaza, which Palestinian authorities describe as genocidal, has killed 72,938 Palestinians and injured more than 172,000 since its launch in October 2023 — the majority of them women and children, per Palestinian figures.
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