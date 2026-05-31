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Palestinian Officials Warn Gaza Humanitarian Crisis Is Deepening
(MENAFN) Palestinian officials warned Friday that conditions in the Gaza Strip are continuing to deteriorate as a result of Israel’s military operations, ongoing blockade, and restrictions on humanitarian assistance, describing the situation as a serious breach of international humanitarian law.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces continue to strike civilian areas, infrastructure, and locations sheltering displaced people throughout Gaza despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
According to the ministry, more than 1,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed since the ceasefire was announced, while thousands of others have been injured in continued attacks.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 wounded in reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force.
The ministry said the humanitarian situation has continued to worsen because of restrictions on border crossings, limitations on aid deliveries, and obstacles affecting the regular entry of humanitarian supplies into the territory.
According to the statement, these measures constitute a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Officials also warned that the continuation of current restrictions could trigger “a return to widespread famine,” citing assessments and warnings issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
Earlier this year, Jonathan Fowler, communications director for UNRWA, stated that Gaza was facing the most severe phase of its humanitarian crisis and argued that famine conditions were linked to Israeli policies, according to reports.
Despite the ceasefire, humanitarian conditions have shown limited improvement. Reports indicate that approximately 1.9 million displaced Palestinians, out of Gaza’s estimated population of 2.4 million, remain in temporary shelters where access to essential services and basic necessities remains severely constrained.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said Israeli forces continue to strike civilian areas, infrastructure, and locations sheltering displaced people throughout Gaza despite the ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.
According to the ministry, more than 1,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—have been killed since the ceasefire was announced, while thousands of others have been injured in continued attacks.
Figures released by Gaza’s Health Ministry indicate that 922 Palestinians have been killed and 2,786 wounded in reported Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement since it came into force.
The ministry said the humanitarian situation has continued to worsen because of restrictions on border crossings, limitations on aid deliveries, and obstacles affecting the regular entry of humanitarian supplies into the territory.
According to the statement, these measures constitute a violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and relevant United Nations resolutions.
Officials also warned that the continuation of current restrictions could trigger “a return to widespread famine,” citing assessments and warnings issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC).
Earlier this year, Jonathan Fowler, communications director for UNRWA, stated that Gaza was facing the most severe phase of its humanitarian crisis and argued that famine conditions were linked to Israeli policies, according to reports.
Despite the ceasefire, humanitarian conditions have shown limited improvement. Reports indicate that approximately 1.9 million displaced Palestinians, out of Gaza’s estimated population of 2.4 million, remain in temporary shelters where access to essential services and basic necessities remains severely constrained.
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