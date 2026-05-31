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Palestine Welcomes UN Blacklist Inclusion of Israel, Calls It “Objective”
(MENAFN) The Palestinian Authority on Saturday welcomed reports that Israel has been included on a United Nations list concerning sexual violence in conflict, describing the move as “realistic and objective.”
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the designation represents, in its view, a justified and evidence-based outcome, referring to it as “a scientific and logical outcome.”
The ministry also voiced support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, amid what it described as attempts by Israel to influence the contents of the UN report that led to the listing.
It further alleged that Israeli forces and affiliated institutions have engaged in practices including torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, particularly in detention facilities in the occupied territories.
According to the statement, Israel has “used sexual violence as a weapon of war, which constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity."
The ministry also claimed that such actions form part of a broader and “systematic and widespread policy” aimed at intimidating Palestinians and contributing to forced displacement.
It added that the inclusion in the UN list reflects, in its view, extensive documentation provided by Palestinian and international sources, including testimonies from detainees and reports submitted to international bodies.
The statement called on the international community to take further action based on United Nations findings and other independent reports, and urged mechanisms for accountability and protection for Palestinians, as well as legal proceedings related to alleged violations.
No immediate response from Israeli officials was included in the report.
In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the designation represents, in its view, a justified and evidence-based outcome, referring to it as “a scientific and logical outcome.”
The ministry also voiced support for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, amid what it described as attempts by Israel to influence the contents of the UN report that led to the listing.
It further alleged that Israeli forces and affiliated institutions have engaged in practices including torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, particularly in detention facilities in the occupied territories.
According to the statement, Israel has “used sexual violence as a weapon of war, which constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity."
The ministry also claimed that such actions form part of a broader and “systematic and widespread policy” aimed at intimidating Palestinians and contributing to forced displacement.
It added that the inclusion in the UN list reflects, in its view, extensive documentation provided by Palestinian and international sources, including testimonies from detainees and reports submitted to international bodies.
The statement called on the international community to take further action based on United Nations findings and other independent reports, and urged mechanisms for accountability and protection for Palestinians, as well as legal proceedings related to alleged violations.
No immediate response from Israeli officials was included in the report.
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