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Iran Threatens to Target Any Military Vessel Interfering in Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran issued a stark military warning Saturday, declaring that any foreign warship attempting to interfere with its control of the Strait of Hormuz would be met with force — a direct challenge to Washington as tensions over the world's most critical oil shipping lane reach a boiling point.
The warning was issued by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — the country's highest joint military command coordinating operations between the armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — and broadcast by a state media outlet.
The headquarters declared that management of the strategic waterway is being controlled "with full authority" by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ordered all commercial vessels, tankers, and cargo ships to transit only through designated routes and obtain prior authorization from the IRGC Navy. Violations, it warned, could place vessels at serious risk.
The statement drew a sharp line for foreign militaries: "Any attempt by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt navigation will be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The declaration drew an immediate rebuttal from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who flatly rejected Tehran's claim to dominance over the waterway. "They want to say that they control the strait, but we do," Hegseth said, adding that ongoing negotiations and behind-the-scenes developments confirm Washington's continued grip on the strategic passage.
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is the jugular vein of global energy markets, funneling a substantial share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Its closure or disruption would send shockwaves through international energy prices.
The standoff is rooted in a broader escalation that began when US and Israeli forces struck Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US Gulf allies while shutting the strait. A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire took effect April 8 and was later extended indefinitely by President Donald Trump. Since April 13, the US has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports, including those along the Strait of Hormuz, as stalled negotiations continue under Islamabad's mediation.
The warning was issued by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters — the country's highest joint military command coordinating operations between the armed forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — and broadcast by a state media outlet.
The headquarters declared that management of the strategic waterway is being controlled "with full authority" by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and ordered all commercial vessels, tankers, and cargo ships to transit only through designated routes and obtain prior authorization from the IRGC Navy. Violations, it warned, could place vessels at serious risk.
The statement drew a sharp line for foreign militaries: "Any attempt by military vessels to interfere in the management of the Strait of Hormuz or disrupt navigation will be targeted by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The declaration drew an immediate rebuttal from US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who flatly rejected Tehran's claim to dominance over the waterway. "They want to say that they control the strait, but we do," Hegseth said, adding that ongoing negotiations and behind-the-scenes developments confirm Washington's continued grip on the strategic passage.
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is the jugular vein of global energy markets, funneling a substantial share of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Its closure or disruption would send shockwaves through international energy prices.
The standoff is rooted in a broader escalation that began when US and Israeli forces struck Iran in February, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israel and US Gulf allies while shutting the strait. A Pakistani-mediated ceasefire took effect April 8 and was later extended indefinitely by President Donald Trump. Since April 13, the US has maintained a blockade on Iranian ports, including those along the Strait of Hormuz, as stalled negotiations continue under Islamabad's mediation.
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