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Lebanon PM Says Israel Attempting to Erase Lebanese History
(MENAFN) Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a stark warning Saturday, declaring that his country is confronting an Israeli military campaign of historic proportions despite a standing ceasefire agreement.
"Israel is pursuing a policy of comprehensive destruction that goes beyond targeting specific locations in Lebanon. What Israel is doing is not only a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty but also an attempt to erase history," Salam said at a press conference in Beirut.
"We are facing dangerous and unprecedented Israeli attacks," he added.
The prime minister rejected the notion that Israel could achieve lasting security through force, arguing that destruction and military campaigns are no substitute for genuine stability. He also reaffirmed Lebanon's resolve to end the war and resist becoming a battleground for external conflicts.
Addressing ongoing US-mediated negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Salam insisted the Lebanese state speaks for all its citizens at the table — while tempering expectations. "There is no guarantee that the negotiations will succeed, but this is the least costly option for Lebanon and our people," he said.
He pushed back firmly against any suggestion that engaging in talks signals weakness. "Does negotiation mean surrender? No. The professional work of the negotiating team is aimed at securing a ceasefire," Salam said.
The premier also pledged continued state support for civilians displaced by Israeli operations in the south, vowing to press forward on both ceasefire efforts and reconstruction.
Israel has sustained airstrikes and ground operations across Lebanon in defiance of a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days from May 17 through US mediation. Lebanese authorities reported Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,300 people and uprooted over one million others.
"Israel is pursuing a policy of comprehensive destruction that goes beyond targeting specific locations in Lebanon. What Israel is doing is not only a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty but also an attempt to erase history," Salam said at a press conference in Beirut.
"We are facing dangerous and unprecedented Israeli attacks," he added.
The prime minister rejected the notion that Israel could achieve lasting security through force, arguing that destruction and military campaigns are no substitute for genuine stability. He also reaffirmed Lebanon's resolve to end the war and resist becoming a battleground for external conflicts.
Addressing ongoing US-mediated negotiations between Beirut and Tel Aviv, Salam insisted the Lebanese state speaks for all its citizens at the table — while tempering expectations. "There is no guarantee that the negotiations will succeed, but this is the least costly option for Lebanon and our people," he said.
He pushed back firmly against any suggestion that engaging in talks signals weakness. "Does negotiation mean surrender? No. The professional work of the negotiating team is aimed at securing a ceasefire," Salam said.
The premier also pledged continued state support for civilians displaced by Israeli operations in the south, vowing to press forward on both ceasefire efforts and reconstruction.
Israel has sustained airstrikes and ground operations across Lebanon in defiance of a ceasefire that took effect April 17 and was subsequently extended by 45 days from May 17 through US mediation. Lebanese authorities reported Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed more than 3,300 people and uprooted over one million others.
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