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Fatal Climbing Accident on Mount McKinley Leaves Three Dead
(MENAFN) Three Latvian mountaineers lost their lives and a fourth was rescued after a fall near Denali Pass on Mount McKinley, North America's highest peak, according to reports released Friday.
The incident occurred at an altitude of roughly 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) on the mountain, which stands at approximately 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level.
Rescue teams from Denali National Park and Preserve located and evacuated one survivor from a basin at around 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) on Thursday afternoon. Reports said challenging terrain and weather conditions prevented a helicopter from landing at the site.
Instead, rescuers conducted a long-line extraction, lifting the climber from the mountain and transporting the survivor to Kahiltna Base Camp before an air ambulance transferred the individual to a hospital for treatment.
According to the Latvian Mountaineering Association, three members of a Latvian expedition died in the accident.
“This is an unspeakably painful, irreparable loss for the entire family of Latvian mountain climbers,” said the group.
Reports indicated that the four climbers involved in the fall were part of a seven-member expedition attempting to ascend the mountain. Rescue and recovery efforts have been complicated by the harsh conditions at high altitude.
The incident occurred at an altitude of roughly 18,200 feet (5,547 meters) on the mountain, which stands at approximately 20,310 feet (6,190 meters) above sea level.
Rescue teams from Denali National Park and Preserve located and evacuated one survivor from a basin at around 17,200 feet (5,243 meters) on Thursday afternoon. Reports said challenging terrain and weather conditions prevented a helicopter from landing at the site.
Instead, rescuers conducted a long-line extraction, lifting the climber from the mountain and transporting the survivor to Kahiltna Base Camp before an air ambulance transferred the individual to a hospital for treatment.
According to the Latvian Mountaineering Association, three members of a Latvian expedition died in the accident.
“This is an unspeakably painful, irreparable loss for the entire family of Latvian mountain climbers,” said the group.
Reports indicated that the four climbers involved in the fall were part of a seven-member expedition attempting to ascend the mountain. Rescue and recovery efforts have been complicated by the harsh conditions at high altitude.
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