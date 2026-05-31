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Trump Amends Iran's Peace Draft Terms
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has submitted a revised and more demanding version of a proposed peace framework to Tehran, as negotiations to end the war enter a critical and increasingly pressured phase, US media reported Saturday.
The New York Times reported that Trump personally amended elements of the draft agreement before returning it to Iran for consideration, citing three officials familiar with the matter. The outlet did not disclose the precise nature of the changes made to the document.
According to officials, Trump has raised particular objections to provisions that could lead to the unfreezing of Iranian assets — a contentious issue he has long tied to what he has characterized as the failures of the 2015 nuclear accord brokered under former President Barack Obama. The president has also grown visibly impatient with the sluggish pace of Iran's responses to US proposals, which have been channeled through intermediaries including Pakistani officials.
One official told The New York Times that the revised proposal was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and encourage acceptance of a framework that had already been submitted to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for approval. Communication with Iran's top leadership has nonetheless proven difficult, raising the prospect of further delays — particularly if additional modifications are introduced to what has been described as a memorandum of understanding. More divisive issues, including the long-term future of Iran's nuclear program, are expected to be deferred to subsequent negotiating rounds.
Media subsequently reported, citing two US officials, that Trump remains confident a deal will be concluded in the near term but is pushing for stronger language on issues he considers non-negotiable — especially those pertaining to Iran's nuclear material. The revised terms have already triggered a fresh round of back-and-forth exchanges between the two sides that could stretch on for days.
A senior US official told media that Trump was informed it could take three days for Iran to respond. "They're literally in caves and they're not using email," said the official.
"There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something," the official added.
On Friday, Trump convened a two-hour meeting with senior advisers in the White House Situation Room to review the state of negotiations, though no public statement emerged from the closed-door session.
The New York Times reported that Trump personally amended elements of the draft agreement before returning it to Iran for consideration, citing three officials familiar with the matter. The outlet did not disclose the precise nature of the changes made to the document.
According to officials, Trump has raised particular objections to provisions that could lead to the unfreezing of Iranian assets — a contentious issue he has long tied to what he has characterized as the failures of the 2015 nuclear accord brokered under former President Barack Obama. The president has also grown visibly impatient with the sluggish pace of Iran's responses to US proposals, which have been channeled through intermediaries including Pakistani officials.
One official told The New York Times that the revised proposal was intended to increase pressure on Tehran and encourage acceptance of a framework that had already been submitted to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for approval. Communication with Iran's top leadership has nonetheless proven difficult, raising the prospect of further delays — particularly if additional modifications are introduced to what has been described as a memorandum of understanding. More divisive issues, including the long-term future of Iran's nuclear program, are expected to be deferred to subsequent negotiating rounds.
Media subsequently reported, citing two US officials, that Trump remains confident a deal will be concluded in the near term but is pushing for stronger language on issues he considers non-negotiable — especially those pertaining to Iran's nuclear material. The revised terms have already triggered a fresh round of back-and-forth exchanges between the two sides that could stretch on for days.
A senior US official told media that Trump was informed it could take three days for Iran to respond. "They're literally in caves and they're not using email," said the official.
"There will be a deal. The imminence of it, we'll see. We're willing to wait so the president gets what he asks for. It could be a week. It could be less. It could be more. At the turn of the week, we hope to have something," the official added.
On Friday, Trump convened a two-hour meeting with senior advisers in the White House Situation Room to review the state of negotiations, though no public statement emerged from the closed-door session.
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