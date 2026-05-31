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426 Arrested Across France After PSG Champions League Victory
(MENAFN) French authorities swept up hundreds of individuals overnight as post-victory celebrations following Paris Saint-Germain's UEFA Champions League title win spiraled into widespread disorder across the country, officials and media confirmed Sunday.
Jubilant PSG supporters flooded the streets of Paris and cities throughout France after the club's dramatic final triumph over Arsenal in Budapest — but festive gatherings quickly gave way to destruction, vandalism, and confrontations with law enforcement.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 426 people had been arrested nationwide by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He said seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.
Disturbances erupted in roughly 15 cities, authorities confirmed, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, and Toulouse, where rioters damaged storefronts, vehicles, and public infrastructure. In Toulouse, Le Monde reported that officers deployed tear gas to break up crowds and conducted multiple arrests after groups targeted commercial properties.
On the iconic Champs-Élysées, thousands of supporters amassed to mark the victory. Police responded by seizing fireworks and pyrotechnic devices and making further arrests throughout the capital.
PSG clinched the Champions League crown Saturday after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Budapest's Puskas Arena, defending the title they previously won.
Attention now turns to Sunday, when a victory parade through Paris is expected to draw tens of thousands. French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to receive the team at the Élysée Palace, French media reported.
Jubilant PSG supporters flooded the streets of Paris and cities throughout France after the club's dramatic final triumph over Arsenal in Budapest — but festive gatherings quickly gave way to destruction, vandalism, and confrontations with law enforcement.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 426 people had been arrested nationwide by early Sunday, including 238 in Paris. He said seven police officers were injured, one of them seriously in the city of Agen.
Disturbances erupted in roughly 15 cities, authorities confirmed, including Rennes, Clermont-Ferrand, Grenoble, and Toulouse, where rioters damaged storefronts, vehicles, and public infrastructure. In Toulouse, Le Monde reported that officers deployed tear gas to break up crowds and conducted multiple arrests after groups targeted commercial properties.
On the iconic Champs-Élysées, thousands of supporters amassed to mark the victory. Police responded by seizing fireworks and pyrotechnic devices and making further arrests throughout the capital.
PSG clinched the Champions League crown Saturday after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Budapest's Puskas Arena, defending the title they previously won.
Attention now turns to Sunday, when a victory parade through Paris is expected to draw tens of thousands. French President Emmanuel Macron is also scheduled to receive the team at the Élysée Palace, French media reported.
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