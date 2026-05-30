Crypto News Today: Alphapepe Hits $1.38M Raised While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONACO, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news today is turning toward AlphaPepe after the project announced that its presale has crossed $1.38 million in total capital raised. Stage 17 is live at $0.01804 per token, the holder count has passed 9,000, the AlphaSwap AI DEX demo has surpassed 5,000 active users, and AlphaPepe has completed a full 10/10 BlockSAFU security audit ahead of its planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.









The $1.38 million milestone gives AlphaPepe a clear company update as Bitcoin price prediction headlines return to aggressive upside targets, with some bullish forecasts pointing toward $250,000 if institutional demand, ETF flows, and liquidity conditions strengthen.

AlphaPepe Hits $1.38M as Stage 17 Advances

AlphaPepe crossing $1.38 million marks another important milestone in the project's presale trajectory. Stage 17 is active at $0.01804, and the holder count has now passed 9,000 before public trading begins. That continued growth shows the presale is building beyond early launch attention and moving through stage progression, community expansion, and product development ahead of the planned Q2 2026 exchange debut.

The stage-based structure gives participants a visible path as the launch window tightens. Each stage transition brings the next scheduled pricing step closer, while token delivery remains instant with no vesting and no claim delay. That removes one of the most common friction points seen across early-stage launches.

AlphaPepe's product layer continues to support the presale momentum. AlphaSwap, the project's AI-powered decentralized exchange, has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users. That gives the project a working product environment before its exchange debut, separating it from many presales that enter public markets with only a roadmap.

AlphaSwap includes AI contract screening, whale wallet tracking, and cross-chain execution on BSC. The contract screening layer is designed to detect risky token behavior before users interact with a smart contract. The whale tracking layer gives traders visibility into large wallet movements as they happen. The cross-chain execution layer is being built to make meme coin trading faster and less fragmented.

The 10/10 BlockSAFU audit adds another layer of credibility before the token reaches exchanges. Combined with 9,000+ holders, over $1.38 million raised, Stage 17 momentum, 5,000 demo users, and instant token delivery, AlphaPepe is building a stronger pre-listing profile than many early-stage meme projects in the current cycle.

Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $250K

The Bitcoin price prediction debate has returned to higher upside targets, with some bullish 2026 forecasts pointing toward $200,000 to $250,000 if institutional demand keeps expanding. The strongest versions of the $250K case depend on ETF inflows, fixed supply, liquidity conditions, and broader adoption by large investors and corporations.

The $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction remains a bullish scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. For AlphaPepe, the nearer story is internal execution, with Stage 17 active at $0.01804, over $1.38 million raised, AlphaSwap already tested by more than 5,000 demo users, and the Q2 2026 exchange debut still moving closer.

Conclusion

AlphaPepe's latest update gives the project a defined company milestone while broader crypto traders continue watching Bitcoin price prediction targets. The presale has crossed $1.38 million, Stage 17 is live at $0.01804, the holder count has passed 9,000, and AlphaSwap has already surpassed 5,000 active demo users.

The $250,000 Bitcoin price prediction shows how aggressive upside narratives are still shaping crypto market attention when institutional demand, ETF flows, and liquidity are part of the story. But AlphaPepe's roadmap is unfolding on a shorter timeline, with presale progression, product testing, audit completion, and exchange preparation all converging in the same quarter.

For participants tracking early-stage crypto opportunities, the current setup is clear. AlphaPepe has capital raised, holder growth, working product traction, audit credibility, instant token delivery, and Q2 exchange timing moving together. Stage 17 remains active at $0.01804, with the next visible milestones tied to AlphaSwap's full launch and public exchange access.