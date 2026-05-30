8Th Central Pay Commission Team To Visit J&K

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir Government has informed that the 8th Central Pay Commission will visit the Union Territory from May 31 to June 5 to interact with various stakeholders, including government employees, unions and associations.

According to an official communication issued by the Finance Department (Codes Division), the Commission has scheduled an interaction and presentation session with the J&K Government on June 1, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Meeting Hall CR-3, SKICC, near Centaur Hotel, Srinagar.

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The meeting will be led by the Chief Secretary and attended by senior officers from various departments. Those invited include Additional Chief Secretaries of Jal Shakti, Power Development, Tourism, Agriculture, Finance, Public Works (R&B) and the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

Principal Secretaries of the Home Department, Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat and Election Department, along with the Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department, Commissioner Secretary, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department, and all Heads of Departments of the Finance Department, have also been directed to participate.

The visit is aimed at gathering inputs and representations from stakeholders regarding pay structures, service conditions and other issues to be considered by the 8th Central Pay Commission during its review process. (KNC)

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