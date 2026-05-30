J&K Hajj Pilgrims Protest Fresh Baggage Curbs

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)With the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to return home from Saudi Arabia on June 2, concerns over new baggage restrictions have sparked resentment among pilgrims, many of whom fear delays and possible damage to their belongings after being informed that a major portion of their luggage will be transported separately by road from Ahmedabad to Srinagar.

Videos circulating from Mina, where pilgrims are currently staying ahead of their return journey, show several Hajis questioning the decision and demanding restoration of the traditional 40-kilogram baggage allowance.

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The pilgrims said they had purchased gifts, religious items and personal belongings for their families and were worried about the safety and timely delivery of luggage that would not accompany them on their flights.

“We have been preparing for months and bought gifts and essentials for our families back home. Now, suddenly, we are being told that most of our luggage will come separately by road. We are worried our belongings may get damaged or delayed,” one pilgrim said.

Another pilgrim said that for years, Hajj travellers were allowed to carry 40 kilograms of baggage and questioned the need for the change.

“Every year there seems to be a new rule. Elderly pilgrims especially find it difficult to understand these changes. We request the authorities to either restore the earlier allowance or ensure our luggage reaches safely and on time,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee Chief Executive Officer Dr Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi said the restrictions were necessitated by operational limitations caused by the ongoing runway maintenance work at Srinagar Airport.

“As per Hajj guidelines, pilgrims are entitled to 40 kilograms of check-in baggage and seven kilograms of hand baggage. However, due to the runway maintenance work and the NOTAM in force at Srinagar Airport, certain operational restrictions have become unavoidable,” he said.

Dr Qureshi said Akasa Air, which is operating Hajj flights from Srinagar, Ahmedabad, Cochin and Bangalore embarkation points, has reduced baggage carriage to 35 kilograms plus seven kilograms of hand baggage due to technical and operational requirements.

He said Srinagar faces additional constraints because aircraft operating to the airport cannot land with a heavier load during the runway repair period.

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“Because of these limitations, around 30 kilograms of baggage belonging to each pilgrim will be transported separately by road from Ahmedabad to Srinagar,” he said.

According to the Haj Committee, pilgrims returning to Srinagar will be permitted to carry five kilograms of check-in baggage and seven kilograms of hand baggage on their flights, while the remaining luggage will arrive separately.

Dr Qureshi said efforts were being made to ensure that the baggage reaches Srinagar within three to four days after the pilgrims' arrival.

He advised pilgrims carrying valuable, essential or perishable items to keep them in the baggage accompanying them on the flight.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Minister Sakeena Itoo said the government would examine the concerns raised by pilgrims.

Speaking after an Awami Darbar in Pulwama, she said the administration was aware of the issue and understood the sensitivities involved.

“Whatever concerns have been brought to our notice regarding Hajj pilgrims will be carefully looked into. We understand the sentiments attached to the pilgrimage, and every issue will be examined in detail,” she said.

The issue has generated concern among families awaiting the return of pilgrims, with many hoping that authorities will either reconsider the restrictions or ensure the smooth and timely delivery of baggage to Kashmir.