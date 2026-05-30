Ukrainian Government Simplifies Leasing Of State Property Without Auction For Defense Industry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

According to her, the decision applies to manufacturers of missile weapons, explosives, and new types of armaments. It will enable faster launch of new production facilities and scaling up output for Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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Companies eligible to use the mechanism must be classified as critically important and included by the Ministry of Defense in the register of state defense contract executors.

"Ukrainian manufacturers are capable of significantly increasing production and, accordingly, strengthening our military's advantage on the battlefield. The government is doing everything possible to ensure that Ukraine remains strong and well-armed," Svyrydenko said.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine