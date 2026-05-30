PSG Defend Champions League Title, Beat Arsenal In Penalty Shootout

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became only the second club to successfully defend the UEFA Champions League (UCL) title after defeating Arsenal 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time in the final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest. The French champions held their nerve from the spot after Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhães smashed the decisive penalty over the crossbar, handing PSG a historic back-to-back Champions League triumph. For Arsenal, who ended a 22-year wait to reclaim the Premier League title this season, the search for a maiden European crown continues.

BACK 2 BACK twitter/Dp2z8o9CPC - Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) May 30, 2026

How the Final Unfolded

The Premier League champions made a bright start and struck first, echoing their only previous Champions League final appearance two decades ago. Marquinhos' attempted clearance ricocheted off Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard and fell into the path of Kai Havertz, who moved forward from near the halfway line before firing home from a tight angle to put Arsenal ahead.

PSG, however, found a way back in the second half. After Arsenal frustrated the defending champions for nearly an hour, their resistance was broken when Cristhian Mosquera fouled Khvicha Kvaratskhelia inside the penalty area. Following a VAR review and a lengthy delay, Ousmane Dembele calmly converted from the penalty spot, sending goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way to restore parity.

Despite dominating possession throughout the contest, PSG were unable to find a winner before the end of extra time. According to Opta, Arsenal finished with just 26 per cent possession, the lowest recorded by a team in a Champions League final since data collection began in 2004.

Dramatic Penalty Shootout

The penalty shootout remained tense after Eberechi Eze missed from the spot, while Raya kept Arsenal's hopes alive with a save from Nuno Mendes. Lucas Beraldo successfully converted PSG's final penalty, leaving Gabriel needing to score to extend the shootout into sudden death. The Brazilian defender, however, sent his effort over the bar, sparking jubilant celebrations among PSG players and supporters.

A Historic Triumph

With the triumph, PSG joined 15-time champions Real Madrid as the only clubs to retain the Champions League title since the competition was rebranded in 1992. Madrid achieved the feat by winning three consecutive titles between 2016 and 2018.

The final also marked the first Champions League title match to be decided by a penalty shootout since Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid in 2016. Overall, PSG became the 10th club in European Cup history, dating back to 1955, to win consecutive continental titles.

Luis Enrique Enters Elite Managerial Ranks

The victory further enhanced the legacy of PSG head coach Luis Enrique. Having previously guided Barcelona to Champions League glory in the 2014-15 season, the Spaniard secured his third European Cup triumph as a coach. Luis Enrique joined an elite group of managers with three or more European Cup titles, alongside Carlo Ancelotti, who has won five; and Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane, and Pep Guardiola, who have each lifted the trophy three times.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)