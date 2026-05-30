MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert "Magyar" Brovdi reported this on Facebook and released a video of the strike operation.

"The lair of the 64th worm brigade, which rampaged in Bucha in 2022. USF birds struck training grounds and the military camp of the enemy's 3rd and 36th Armies in operational depth," Brovdi said.

According to him, the operation was carried out on the night of May 30 by pilots of the 414th Separate Brigade "Magyar's Birds" and the 413th Separate Regiment "Raid" under the coordination of the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces at a depth of 70 and 100 km from the line of contact.

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In total, Brovdi said, there were 21 confirmed effective hits (13 and 8 respectively).

The strikes hit the "Trokhizbenka" training ground of the 3rd Army in Kryakivka on temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. They were carried out by pilots of the 9th Battalion "Kairos" of the 414th Separate Brigade "Magyar's Birds." Depth: 70 km from the line of contact.

Strikes were also carried out on the training ground of the 36th Army, used by the 64th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army, at "Prymorskyi Posad" in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. They were carried out by pilots of the 413th Separate Regiment "Raid." Depth: 100 km from the line of contact.

In addition, pilots of the 20th Separate Brigade "K-2" struck a gas storage facility in Yenakiieve, Donetsk region, and the "13" unit of the 414th Separate Brigade "Magyar's Birds" struck enemy logistics in temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces noted that enemy personnel losses are being clarified. According to confirmed operational data on the 64th brigade in Prymorskyi Posad, the losses were 31 servicemen: nine killed, nine wounded, and 13 missing. Losses from the "Trokhizbenka" training ground of the 3rd Army are unknown and still being clarified.

As Ukrinform reported, the Unmanned Systems Forces struck a tanker of Russia's shadow fleet, an oil depot in Taganrog, and an oil terminal in Feodosia.