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AI Sector Growth Accelerates Past $26 Billion As Ruvi AI (RUVI) Launches New Features, Proprietary Models, And Ecosystem Upgrades


2026-05-30 02:15:59
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI training data market reached roughly $2.32 billion in 2026, up from $1.89 billion in 2025, and analysts project it toward $6.53 billion by 2031. Each major frontier AI lab now spends close to $1 billion per year on human-generated training data, with Scale AI at a reported $14 billion valuation.



The people doing the labeling capture almost none of that value. Some investors are turning toward the Ruvi AI (RUVI ) decentralized AI superapp, which pays contributors in $RUVI for training work they do for free elsewhere.

Why Ruvi Pays The People Training Its Models
Ruvi treats user contributions as the asset they are. Contributors who correct outputs, rank responses, and refine Ruvi's native models earn $RUVI for that work rather than handing it to a closed platform for nothing. The payout is funded by the project's 25% Ecosystem and Rewards allocation, which equals 1,250,000,000 $RUVI set aside from a fixed 5 billion supply.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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