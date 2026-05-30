Over 12 Detained, 7 Injured In Israeli And Colonizers' Rampages Across West Bank

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: The Israeli occupation forces, alongside a group of colonizers, unleashed a series of attacks in multiple parts of the occupied West Bank.

These rampages resulted in the detention of more than 12 Palestinians and the injury of seven others, with the occupation authorities forcing nine Palestinians to raze their houses by themselves in occupied Jerusalem.

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The occupation soldiers detained a child from the village of Al-Mazra'a Al-Gharbiya, north-west of Ramallah, after breaking into his relatives' home, and arrested four Palestinians from the city of Qalqilya after raiding a number of homes, searching them, and tampering with their contents, the Palestinian (WAFA) News Agency reported.

In Qalandia refugee camp, north of occupied Jerusalem, the occupation soldiers detained two Palestinians at checkpoints set up throughout the camp, in addition to detaining two young men from the Shuweika suburb, north of the city of Tulkarm, and three Palestinians from the town of Meithalun, south of Jenin.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation authorities coerced nine Palestinians from towns and villages in occupied Jerusalem to raze their own homes at a time when the occupation municipality denies Palestinians construction permits.

The occupation forces instead proceed to level homes and compel their owners to do so, in practices that run afoul of international law and humanitarian charters that provide the right to accommodation, as part of policies intended to enforce the dispossession of Jerusalmites and expand settlements in the city and its periphery.

In Hebron, the occupation forces continued to impose a curfew on the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, for the third consecutive day, deploying infantry units and inspecting several homes.

The soldiers engaged in detaining a number of Palestinians and sealing off main roads and lanes with concrete barriers and earthen berms, as well as more than 25 side roads inside the town.

