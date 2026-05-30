Lucknow: Two Wanted Men Arrested In Land Grab Case Worth Crores

The Mohanlalganj police on Saturday arrested two wanted absconding accused from the Kaisarbagh area for allegedly forging documents to usurp ancestral land worth crores of rupees. The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody.

According to police sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as property dealer Furqan Ahmed Abbasi and Abhishek Yadav. While the prime conspirator behind the land grab had already been arrested and sent to jail, these two suspects had been evading arrest for a long time.

Details of the Land Grab

The accused allegedly prepared fake birth and death certificates to lay an illegal claim over the prime ancestral property. During the police investigation, the conspiracy was confirmed through the recovery of forged documents and suspicious bank transactions. The market value of the usurped land is estimated to be worth crores of rupees.

History-Sheeter Arrested, Investigation Underway

Among the arrested, property dealer Furqan Ahmed Abbasi is a history-sheeter who already faces multiple cases of fraud, forgery, and the Gangster Act across various police stations. Further investigation into the financial transactions and other links of the gang is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)