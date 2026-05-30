403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Letsia Expands Into Saudi Arabia With A New Data Center And Enterprise Cloud Project In Riyadh
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Letsia Holding is expanding its presence in the Saudi market through a new initiative known as Letsia HyperDC, a project focused on developing a Green Data Center and Enterprise Cloud platform in Riyadh. The move reflects the growing importance of digital infrastructure investments across the Kingdom and the wider region.
The project comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth in demand for cloud computing, application hosting, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and enterprise digital services, driven by the Kingdom's ongoing digital transformation efforts and its ambition to become a regional technology hub. According to the company, Letsia HyperDC is designed to provide advanced infrastructure solutions for businesses, organizations, and digital ventures, with a strong focus on scalability, operational reliability, performance, and sustainability. Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated that the project represents a strategic step within the group's broader expansion plans in the technology and digital infrastructure sectors. He noted that Saudi Arabia has become one of the region's fastest-growing markets for cloud services and data center investments. He added that the project aims to support enterprises through modern infrastructure solutions that accelerate digital transformation, enhance business resilience, and enable innovation across a wide range of industries. Once operational, Letsia HyperDC is expected to offer a variety of services, including cloud computing solutions, dedicated servers, enterprise infrastructure, digital platform hosting, and future-ready environments designed to support artificial intelligence and data-intensive applications. The company expects the project to enter its pilot operational phase in February 2027, following a series of technical preparations, infrastructure deployments, and operational testing stages to ensure compliance with international standards for performance, reliability, and sustainability. The initiative reflects the growing interest of regional technology companies in investing in Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure sector, which continues to attract significant attention amid the rapid expansion of cloud services, AI adoption, and enterprise technology investments throughout the Kingdom.
The project comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth in demand for cloud computing, application hosting, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and enterprise digital services, driven by the Kingdom's ongoing digital transformation efforts and its ambition to become a regional technology hub. According to the company, Letsia HyperDC is designed to provide advanced infrastructure solutions for businesses, organizations, and digital ventures, with a strong focus on scalability, operational reliability, performance, and sustainability. Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, stated that the project represents a strategic step within the group's broader expansion plans in the technology and digital infrastructure sectors. He noted that Saudi Arabia has become one of the region's fastest-growing markets for cloud services and data center investments. He added that the project aims to support enterprises through modern infrastructure solutions that accelerate digital transformation, enhance business resilience, and enable innovation across a wide range of industries. Once operational, Letsia HyperDC is expected to offer a variety of services, including cloud computing solutions, dedicated servers, enterprise infrastructure, digital platform hosting, and future-ready environments designed to support artificial intelligence and data-intensive applications. The company expects the project to enter its pilot operational phase in February 2027, following a series of technical preparations, infrastructure deployments, and operational testing stages to ensure compliance with international standards for performance, reliability, and sustainability. The initiative reflects the growing interest of regional technology companies in investing in Saudi Arabia's digital infrastructure sector, which continues to attract significant attention amid the rapid expansion of cloud services, AI adoption, and enterprise technology investments throughout the Kingdom.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment