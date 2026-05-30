UAE Football Association Parts Ways With National Team Coach Cosmin Olaroiu
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates Football Association announced on Saturday that it had terminated the contract of the national team's head coach, Romanian manager Cosmin Olaroiu, along with his coaching staff.Read Also
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In a statement, the association said the decision was made as part of preparations for the next phase of the national team's development and aligns with its objectives and plans to strengthen the squad's readiness for upcoming competitions.
It added that a replacement coach would be announced at a later date.
Olaroiu was appointed head coach of the UAE national team in April 2025 under a contract that was set to run through 2027.
However, he failed to guide the team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the UAE was eliminated by Iraq in the Asian playoff.
The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw, while Iraq secured qualification with a 2-1 victory in the return match.
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