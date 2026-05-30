Israeli Occupation Soldiers Advance Beyond Litani River In Southern Lebanon: Military Source

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: A Lebanese military source told Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Saturday that the Israeli occupation forces have advanced beyond the Litani River in southern Lebanon.

The occupation forces have thrust deeper into villages and towns north of the Litani River, including Zawtar and Shqif, on the periphery of the city of Nabatieh, as Israel cranks up its military operation, as well as its attacks and incursions into additional southern villages and towns, the source added.

Sabalenka and Osaka seek French Open wins to create style clash Blue Origin rocket explosion is bad news for both Bezos and NASA Ronaldo leads Portugal charge at sixth World Cup, Diaz shoulders Colombia hopes

Read Also

The source clarified that some Lebanese military sites have been evacuated from all villages and towns controlled by the Israeli occupation to maintain the safety of Lebanese troops.

It further noted that there is an imbalance of power, as the Israeli occupation pursues an expansion of its attacks that have engulfed security and military centers and personnel, causing casualties among military service members.

As such, the source declined to talk about the number of posts that have been evacuated and only indicated that there is no Lebanese military presence at sites where occupation soldiers maintain their positions in southern Lebanon.

The overriding priority of the Lebanese Army is currently centered on reinforcing internal stability against the backdrop of ongoing domestic debate over direct negotiations with Israel, the source emphasized.

It noted that there has been a days-long Israeli escalation and an intense pace of attacks amid breaches of the truce, which was extended on May 15 for 45 days.