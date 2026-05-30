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Greensafe International Empowers Singapore's Industrial Workforce With Mandatory WSQ Supervise Safe Lifting Operations Training
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singapore - Greensafe International Pte Ltd, a leading provider of workplace safety, health, and environmental solutions, has officially announced enrollment availability for its highly sought-after WSQ Supervise Safe Lifting Operations training course. This 35-hour comprehensive program is meticulously designed to equip site supervisors, riggers, and safety personnel with the critical knowledge required to manage heavy lifting procedures securely and legally in Singapore's industrial landscape.
Lifting operations are inherently high-risk activities. In complex construction, marine, and manufacturing sectors, the lifting supervisor serves as the vital link ensuring that crane maneuvers are controlled without compromising safety or project timelines. Greensafe's classroom-based curriculum covers essential competencies, including thorough ground and risk assessments, permit-to-work compliance, load chart interpretations, tandem lifting techniques, and organizational emergency response procedures.
"Safety in lifting operations is not just about compliance; it's about protecting lives and maintaining zero-harm environments," said a representative from Greensafe International. "Our WSQ-certified course bridges the gap between hands-on rigging and executive safety oversight, shaping responsible leaders who can identify hazards before they turn into accidents."
Course Specifications & Key Details:
Duration: 35 Hours (Inclusive of Written and Practical Assessment)
Delivery Mode: Classroom Training (Available in English and Mandarin)
Certification: Statement of Attainment (SOA) issued under the WSQ framework, alongside 10 Safety Development Unit (SDU) points for registered WSH Officers.
Pricing & Subsidies: Standard course fee is $225. Substantial SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) funding support is available, covering up to 50% of the course fee for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, and up to 70% for mid-career individuals (aged ≥ 40) and eligible Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Prerequisites for Applicants:
To maintain high training standards, candidates must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid WSQ/MOM Rigging and Signalman (or Marine Rigger and Signalman) certification, possess at least 3 months of documented relevant lifting experience, and meet minimum literacy/numerical requirements (ES Level 4).
Registration is currently open for upcoming intakes across multiple training facilities in Singapore, including Little India Arcade, iSPACE, Pioneer Junction, and Oxley Bizhub.
For cohort schedules, company corporate bookings, or assistance with SkillsFuture Credit claims, interested parties can contact the Greensafe training sales team at +65 6297 0118 or email [email protected].
About Greensafe International Pte Ltd
Greensafe International Pte Ltd is an established consulting, training, auditing, and outsourcing organization in Singapore. Specializing in Workplace Safety & Health (WSH), Environmental, and Quality management systems, Greensafe delivers certified training programs aimed at uplifting workforce competencies and securing regulatory compliance across diverse industries.
Media Contact:
Training & Course Registration Division
Greensafe International Pte Ltd
Phone: +65 6297 0118 / +65 6258 4842
Email: [email protected]
Website:
Lifting operations are inherently high-risk activities. In complex construction, marine, and manufacturing sectors, the lifting supervisor serves as the vital link ensuring that crane maneuvers are controlled without compromising safety or project timelines. Greensafe's classroom-based curriculum covers essential competencies, including thorough ground and risk assessments, permit-to-work compliance, load chart interpretations, tandem lifting techniques, and organizational emergency response procedures.
"Safety in lifting operations is not just about compliance; it's about protecting lives and maintaining zero-harm environments," said a representative from Greensafe International. "Our WSQ-certified course bridges the gap between hands-on rigging and executive safety oversight, shaping responsible leaders who can identify hazards before they turn into accidents."
Course Specifications & Key Details:
Duration: 35 Hours (Inclusive of Written and Practical Assessment)
Delivery Mode: Classroom Training (Available in English and Mandarin)
Certification: Statement of Attainment (SOA) issued under the WSQ framework, alongside 10 Safety Development Unit (SDU) points for registered WSH Officers.
Pricing & Subsidies: Standard course fee is $225. Substantial SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) funding support is available, covering up to 50% of the course fee for Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents, and up to 70% for mid-career individuals (aged ≥ 40) and eligible Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).
Prerequisites for Applicants:
To maintain high training standards, candidates must be at least 21 years old, hold a valid WSQ/MOM Rigging and Signalman (or Marine Rigger and Signalman) certification, possess at least 3 months of documented relevant lifting experience, and meet minimum literacy/numerical requirements (ES Level 4).
Registration is currently open for upcoming intakes across multiple training facilities in Singapore, including Little India Arcade, iSPACE, Pioneer Junction, and Oxley Bizhub.
For cohort schedules, company corporate bookings, or assistance with SkillsFuture Credit claims, interested parties can contact the Greensafe training sales team at +65 6297 0118 or email [email protected].
About Greensafe International Pte Ltd
Greensafe International Pte Ltd is an established consulting, training, auditing, and outsourcing organization in Singapore. Specializing in Workplace Safety & Health (WSH), Environmental, and Quality management systems, Greensafe delivers certified training programs aimed at uplifting workforce competencies and securing regulatory compliance across diverse industries.
Media Contact:
Training & Course Registration Division
Greensafe International Pte Ltd
Phone: +65 6297 0118 / +65 6258 4842
Email: [email protected]
Website:
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