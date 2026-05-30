Estonia Deploys First Counter-Drone Systems On Border With Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ERR stated this in an article.

Similar systems will be installed along the remaining sections of the land border later this year.

"The first devices have been installed and are operational. Of course, this is only the beginning: we are moving toward creating a drone-monitoring network that will cover all of Estonia. This step shows that our earlier preparatory work has paid off. Recent drone incidents demonstrate that we assessed the risks very realistically when planning our capabilities," Estonian Interior Minister Igor Taro said in a press release issued by the Interior Ministry.

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In areas where permanent monitoring equipment has not yet been installed or where increased attention is required, the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board will use new mobile monitoring systems.

The statement added that the agency is currently procuring equipment for additional sections of the border, while construction and preparatory work are progressing on schedule or even ahead of schedule.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on May 19 a drone entered Estonian airspace and was later shot down by Baltic air-defense systems over Lake Võrtsjärv. According to Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur, the drone was likely of Ukrainian origin and had been heading toward targets inside Russia.

Even before that incident, in April, Pevkur announced that the government had decided to suspend a program to purchase new combat vehicles and redirect the planned €500 million toward air defense, drones, and unmanned systems.