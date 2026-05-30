Canada France Signs Joint Statement On Quantum Science And Technologies Cooperation



Partnership will strengthen research and development collaboration between the two countries

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

PARIS, France – On May 29, Evan Solomon, minister of artificial intelligence and digital innovation and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, and Anne Le Hénanff, France's minister delegate with responsibility for artificial intelligence and digital affairs, signed a joint statement on quantum science and technologies cooperation during the 2026 G7 Digital Ministers' Meeting in France.

Together, Canada and France are committed to deepening cooperation in quantum research and development, grounded in shared values of openness, accountability and research excellence.

Through this partnership, both countries will promote inclusive and collaborative scientific communities, advance multidisciplinary quantum research and development, facilitate knowledge exchange and open data sharing, nurture a skilled and diverse quantum workforce, and encourage global market growth and resilient supply chains. Importantly, this cooperation will enable the development and expansion of critical quantum capabilities at a time when the relevance and urgency of these dual-use technologies are rapidly increasing. This cooperation reflects a mutual commitment to security, equity, diversity and accessibility, aiming to accelerate quantum innovation for societal benefit, economic prosperity and international leadership in the field.

Quantum science is driving a new era of discovery, with the potential to revolutionise fields such as medicine, energy and computing. Its advancements will unlock new solutions and opportunities for the future.

Quick facts



Canada and France are global leaders in scientific research and have strong and diversified science, technology and innovation relations, with extensive collaborations between academia, industry and government.

Both countries have open, sophisticated and competitive markets that enjoy a positive bilateral trade relationship. Both also understand the importance of innovation- and knowledge-intensive sectors for growth and have economies that are underpinned by the strengths of small to medium-sized companies. The Government of Canada has been implementing its National Quantum Strategy since releasing it in January 2023, with investments in research, talent and commercialisation. This ensures that Canadian scientists, entrepreneurs and companies are ready for the quantum era.

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