Indian Man In Dubai Honored For Returning Rs 22 Lakh Found In Parking Lot

An Indian man has been praised in Dubai after his honesty led to the swift return of a large sum of money. Mohammed Ali Sherakal Mohi found 100,000 Dirhams (around ₹22.7 lakh) in a parking area and immediately handed it over to the police without hesitation.

Quick Action and Police Response

According to reports, Mohammed Ali discovered the bundle of cash in a parking lot and took photographs of the money and location for documentation. He then went directly to the Al Raffa Police Station and submitted the cash. Dubai Police officers acted swiftly and began tracing the owner immediately. Within just a few hours, they were able to identify and contact the rightful owner, ensuring the money was safely returned.

The Dubai Police later appreciated Mohammed Ali's integrity. Officials from Al Raffa Police Station, including senior officers, personally met him and presented a token of appreciation for his honest act. Authorities said his behaviour reflects the strong values and trust within UAE society.

Cash Lost Due to Careless Handling

Investigations revealed that the money belonged to a businessman working in the shipping industry. He had withdrawn 200,000 Dirhams from a bank and placed it in a paper cover. However, due to haste and improper sealing, one bundle of 100,000 Dirhams fell out in the parking area without his knowledge.

The businessman only realised the loss when police contacted him. He immediately rushed to the station and recovered the missing cash. He praised both Mohammed Ali's honesty and the efficiency of Dubai Police, calling the UAE a safe and secure place to live and work. The incident has since been widely appreciated as an example of integrity and quick civic action.