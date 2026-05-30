Naga Chaitanya Files Plea In Delhi HC Over Fake AI Content On Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cheating Claims

Actor Naga Chaitanya has approached the Delhi High Court seeking legal protection of his personality rights after a fake video surfaced online making misleading claims about him and his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The video allegedly suggests cheating-related allegations, which the actor says are false and damaging to his reputation.

Legal Action Against AI-Generated Content

In his petition, Naga Chaitanya has requested the court to restrain individuals and platforms from using his name, image, and likeness without consent. The plea also targets AI-generated content, deepfake material, illegal merchandise, and misleading search engine results associated with his identity. The actor has argued that such content is being circulated widely and is harming his personal and professional image. The Delhi High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on September 30.

Persistent Social Media Speculation

Despite their divorce, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu continue to be the subject of online speculation. The circulation of old narratives and fabricated stories has kept their names trending on social media platforms. The recent fake video has once again brought attention to the issue of AI misuse and digital manipulation of celebrity identities.

Relationship Background and Current Lives

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and officially separated in 2021. Following the divorce, both have moved on in their personal lives. Naga Chaitanya later married actress Sobhita Dhulipala, while Samantha recently tied the knot with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Raj Nidimoru is widely known as one half of the creative duo Raj & DK, who have directed and produced several acclaimed projects including The Family Man, Go Goa Gone, Happy Ending, and Guns & Gulaabs. He originally hails from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh and has been active in Indian cinema and streaming content for years. The renewed attention around the former couple highlights how misinformation and AI-generated content continue to blur the line between fact and fiction online.