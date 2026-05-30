ADF Neutralizes Five Cruise Missiles, 279 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this Telegram.

Russia attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Russia's Bryansk region, six Kh-101 cruise missiles launched from the Vologda region, and 290 unmanned aerial vehicles, including Shahed attack drones, jet-powered variants, Gerbera and Italmas drones, as well as Parodiya decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air assault was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare forces, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups.

Special Operations Forces strike two Russian Tor-M2 air defense systems in Zaporizhzhia region

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00 on May 30, Ukrainian air defenses had destroyed or suppressed 284 aerial targets, including five Kh-101 cruise missiles and 279 drones over northern, southern, central, and eastern Ukraine.

Hits by nine attack drones were recorded at seven locations, while debris from intercepted targets fell at ten locations.

In addition, two missiles - one cruise missile and one ballistic missile - failed to reach their targets. Information regarding those missiles is being clarified.

The attack was still ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces launched a massive drone attack overnight on the Shostka community in the Sumy region.