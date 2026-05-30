Russian Forces Attack 18 Settlements In Kharkiv Region In Past Day, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

The attacks struck the city of Kharkiv and 18 other localities in the region.

In the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, part of the Vovchansk community, a 65-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were killed. A 60-year-old man was also injured there.

A 46-year-old man was wounded in the village of Shestakove in the Staryi Saltiv community.

In Zolochiv, a 67-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction, while a 34-year-old man was injured in the village of Husynka in the Kindrashivka community.

Another 34-year-old man was injured during humanitarian demining operations in the village of Vynopillia, part of the Oskil community.

Russian forces attack industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, leaving one injured

According to Syniehubov, Russian forces extensively used various types of weapons against the region, including seven Geran-2 attack drones, six Molniya drones, eight FPV drones, and 41 additional unmanned aerial vehicles whose type is still being identified.

The attacks damaged and destroyed civilian infrastructure, including private homes, power lines, warehouses, farm facilities, and vehicles.

On the battlefield, 291 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops launched eight assaults on Ukrainian positions near Starytsia, Lyman, Vovchansk, and toward Ternova and Izbytske.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attempts to advance toward Kivsharivka, Novoplatonivka, Novoosynove, and in the areas of Borivska Andriivka and Petropavlivka.

The transit evacuation center in the city of Lozova received 207 people during the past day. Since the facility began operating, a total of 36,923 people have been registered there.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Military Administration