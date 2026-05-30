BJP Leader Attacks 'Corrupt' Congress Govt In Karnataka Post CM's Exit

Leadership Change Won't Alter 'Corrupt' Govt: BJP

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Congress government following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation, alleging that the leadership change will not alter what he described as a "corrupt and zero development" administration.

Reacting to the political developments, Narayanaswamy said the Congress leadership change would not bring any meaningful relief for Karnataka, adding that the state would continue to see a "super corrupt government" even after the transition. "There may be a change in the government or the Congress party's leadership. However, the truth is that this is a super corrupt government. It has been corrupt until now, and we will only continue to see a super corrupt government after this transition," he told ANI.

'Zero Development' Fuelling Public Dissatisfaction

He further claimed that public dissatisfaction with the state government was growing due to a lack of development. "The people of Karnataka are completely fed up with this administration because there is zero development in the state. This is why the government needs to go. The poorer sections of Karnataka are strongly against this system, and they are now entirely in favour of the BJP," Narayanaswamy said.

"I believe a mere change in leadership will not change anything except the person in charge. Don't take the people of Karnataka for granted," he added.

Congress Prepares for Leadership Decision

His remarks come amid heightened political activity in Karnataka as the Congress prepares for a crucial Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru at 4 pm on Saturday to decide on leadership and organisational matters.

The meeting follows Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28, after the Governor accepted it and dissolved the Council of Ministers, while asking him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at Lok Bhavan earlier in the day ahead of the CLP meeting, which is expected to be decisive in determining the next leadership structure of the state government. Shivakumar had earlier met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, amid ongoing discussions over legislative leadership, Rajya Sabha nominations and organisational appointments in the state. (ANI)

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