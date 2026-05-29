Investornewsbreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Participates In Secondary Sale Of Perplexity Stake

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capital announced its involvement in the secondary sale of an approximately $15 million stake in Perplexity. The firm also recognized the contributions of Devin A. Heck and Michael H. Ference of Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP, who served as legal counsel to Aegis Capital Corp. in connection with the transaction.

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About Perplexity AI

Perplexity AI, Inc. is an American software company that launched its AI-powered web search engine in December 2022. Founded in August 2022 by Aravind Srinivas, Denis Yarats, Johnny Ho, and Andy Konwinski, Perplexity processes user queries to synthesize cited responses, often distinguishing itself as an“answer engine”. Available via web, Chrome extension, and mobile apps, it offers free and premium tiers.

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About Aegis Capital Corp.

Aegis Capital Corporation (“Aegis”) has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

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