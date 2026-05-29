Norbu Negi To Be India's Next High Commissioner To Sierra Leone

New Diplomatic Appointments

Norbu Negi will be India's next High Commissioner to Sierra Leone. A MEA release said that he is expected to take up the assignment shortly. "Norbu Negi (YOA: 2009), presently posted in PDI, Paris, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Sierra Leone," the release said.

In another decision, Muanpuii Saiawi (IFS: 2005), presently High Commissioner of India to New Zealand, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Cook Islands, with residence in Wellington. MEA said she is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

India-Sierra Leone Relations

India and Sierra Leone share a cordial and warm relationship based on common values and shared vision which dates back to almost six decades. India is committed to being a reliable partner of Sierra Leone in its development journey through soft loans, scholarships, and capacity building. India and Sierra Leone also cooperate at the United Nations and other multilateral fora. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)