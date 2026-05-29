PSG Chase Repeat Glory Against Arsenal Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Paris Saint-Germain stand one match from retaining the UEFA Champions League title as they face Arsenal at Budapest's Puskás Aréna on Saturday in a final that brings together the French champions and the Premier League winners.

The 2025/26 European club season reaches its decisive point with PSG attempting to become only the second club of the Champions League era to defend the trophy, after Real Madrid's run of three successive titles from 2016 to 2018. Arsenal, by contrast, are seeking their first European Cup after completing a domestic breakthrough under Mikel Arteta, whose side ended a 22-year wait for the Premier League crown.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 Central European Time, 17:00 in the UK and 21:30 in India. The final will be staged at the 67,000-capacity Puskás Aréna, which hosts the Champions League showpiece for the first time. The match also carries wider commercial significance, with the final falling at the end of the first full season under UEFA's expanded league-phase format.

PSG enter the game as holders after their 5-0 win over Inter Milan in Munich last year delivered the club's first Champions League title. Luis Enrique's side also secured a fifth successive Ligue 1 title and 14th overall, reinforcing their domestic dominance while shifting further away from the superstar-led model that defined earlier eras. The departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé have been followed by a more collective, high-intensity structure built around pressing, rapid wide attacks and midfield control.

Their path to Budapest has been turbulent but emphatic in the knockout rounds. PSG finished 11th in the league phase after four wins, two draws and two defeats, forcing them into a play-off against Monaco, which they edged 5-4 on aggregate. They then overwhelmed Chelsea 8-2 over two legs, beat Liverpool 4-0 on aggregate and survived a 6-5 semi-final against Bayern Munich. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Désiré Doué, Vitinha, João Neves, Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembélé have given Luis Enrique a flexible attacking unit, while Marquinhos and Willian Pacho provide the platform behind them.

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Arsenal arrive unbeaten in this season's competition, with 11 wins and three draws from 14 matches. They were the only side to win all eight league-phase fixtures, scoring 23 goals and conceding four before moving past Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting CP and Atlético Madrid in the knockout rounds. Their 2-1 aggregate victory over Atlético in the semi-finals underlined the defensive control and set-piece threat that have become central to Arteta's team.

The north London club's progress has been gradual rather than sudden. Arsenal reached the quarter-finals two seasons ago, the semi-finals last year and now return to the final for the first time since 2006, when they lost to Barcelona. Their challenge is to convert a season of domestic authority into European history. Bukayo Saka remains the leading attacking reference point, while Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Gabriel, William Saliba and goalkeeper David Raya have shaped a team capable of controlling games without losing threat in transition.

Team news could influence Arteta's defensive approach. Ben White is ruled out with a knee problem, while Jurriën Timber and Noni Madueke are fitness concerns. UEFA's projected Arsenal line-up has Cristhian Mosquera at right-back, with Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori completing the back four. Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ødegaard are expected to operate in midfield, behind Saka, Viktor Gyökeres and Leandro Trossard.

PSG have no confirmed absentees, though Lucas Chevalier, Dembélé and Achraf Hakimi have been listed as doubts. Luis Enrique's likely side includes Matvey Safonov in goal, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho and Nuno Mendes in defence, and a midfield trio of Warren Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha and João Neves. Doué, Dembélé and Kvaratskhelia are expected to form the front line if late fitness checks are passed.

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The contest is shaped by contrasting strengths. PSG have scored freely in Europe, with their wide players stretching defences and their midfielders sustaining pressure through quick ball circulation. Arsenal have been more restrained but harder to break down, conceding only six goals in the competition. Their set-piece record has become a major weapon, while Saka's duel with Nuno Mendes and Arsenal's ability to protect their right flank against PSG's left-sided threat could prove decisive.