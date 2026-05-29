Foundation Stone For Indian-Aided Hospital Laid In Nepal's Manang

The foundation stone for the construction of a hospital building in Manang district was laid on Friday, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu announced. As per the release, the stone was laid for the building at ward No. 5 of Nason Rural Municipality.

"It was jointly laid today by Dr. Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, and Dhan Bahadur Gurung, Chairman, Nason Rural Municipality, Manang," the release announced.

The Hospital Building is being built with Government of India's financial assistance of about Nepali Rupees 56 million. This High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) will be implemented through the Nason Rural Municipality, Manang.

The Chairman of Nason Rural Municipality and other stakeholders appreciated the developmental support being provided by the Government of India, and expressed confidence that the new facility would help promote better access to healthcare services in Nason Rural Municipality.

India-Nepal Multi-Sectoral Cooperation

As close neighbours, India and Nepal are engaged in wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in strengthening the efforts of the Government of Nepal in promoting growth and development, apart from augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

Supplies by the Government of India that have helped enhance Nepal's capacities related to law enforcement. Ten prisoner carrier trucks were ceremonially handed over by Consul General Devi Sahai Meena to Bhola Dahal, Chief District Officer, Parsa, Government of Nepal, at an event held in Birgunj on May 27.

Similarly on December 23, 2025, foundation stone for the construction of the School Building of Shree Rajya Laxmi Secondary School in Siddhicharan Municipality-5 of Okhaldhunga under Indian aid was laid on Tuesday. As per the release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, the foundation stones were laid jointly by Avinash Kumar Singh, Counsellor, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, and Tejan Khanal, Mayor, Siddhicharan Municipality, Okhaldhunga. (ANI)

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