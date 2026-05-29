NIA Conducts Raids In Ajmer, Neemrana Over Suspected Pak-Linked Terror Network

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 29 (IANS) In a major anti-terror operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted raids at multiple locations in Rajasthan, including Ajmer and Neemrana, in connection with suspected links to Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and alleged terror-funding activities.

The case is linked to Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and operative Jasvir Chaudhary, who is accused of procuring weapons and IEDs from across the border using drones.

In Ajmer, an NIA team raided a rented house in Ambika Vihar Colony on Boraj Road and detained Parmesh Meena after nearly five hours of questioning. Meena, originally from Bhilwara, had been living in the house with his wife.

Following the interrogation, the NIA team took him to Delhi for further questioning.

According to sources, intelligence agencies had received inputs suggesting that Parmesh Meena was in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Shahzad Bhatti through social media platforms.

During the operation, the NIA, assisted by local police, also questioned nearby residents and examined Meena's activities.

Investigators reportedly found that he frequently played online games and was allegedly involved in debt recovery-related work.

The agency seized his mobile phone, laptop, social media account details and call detail records (CDRs) as part of the investigation.

Following the raid, Ajmer Police and intelligence agencies began questioning his family members and acquaintances to trace possible links and networks.

Officials said the operation is part of a broader crackdown after several youths from Sri Ganganagar were earlier detained over suspected links with Shahzad Bhatti's online network.

Intelligence agencies believe the network was attempting to lure young individuals with promises of quick money.

In a separate operation early on Friday morning, another NIA team raided a labour colony in Madhosinghpura village in Neemrana.

The team questioned Nandkishore, father of Shubham Kumar alias Shubham Srivastava, who was arrested earlier this year by Punjab Police's Special Operations Cell with an IED, a foreign-made pistol, remote-control devices and other suspicious materials.

In an early morning operation, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached Madhosinghpura village in the Neemrana area at around 4.30 a.m. on Friday and conducted a raid at the residence of Nandkishore Sain, officials and family members said.

The NIA team searched the house for nearly two hours and seized several documents during the operation.

At around 6 a.m., Nandkishore Sain was taken to Neemrana Police Station, where he was questioned in a separate room as part of ongoing investigation proceedings.

According to his wife Rampati, the family had arrived in Neemrana from Sitawali in Uttar Pradesh only a day earlier.

She said Nandkishore works at a company in the Keshwana industrial area and the family currently lives in a rented house.

She further stated that a team of 10-15 NIA and police personnel carried out the search operation early in the morning.

During the raid, the premises were thoroughly examined before Nandkishore was taken away for questioning.

Family members also said that their son, Shubham Sain, was arrested by the NIA on February 3 in connection with a case involving alleged links with Pakistan and has been in custody for the past four months.

Following Friday's operation, Nandkishore has reportedly been under continuous interrogation at Neemrana Police Station.

However, there has been no official statement from the NIA regarding the latest developments.

Sources indicated that the agency is probing multiple aspects of the case, including suspected cross-border links.

Local police and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation as the investigation continues.

Investigators reportedly questioned Nandkishore regarding alleged foreign funding and possible associates linked to his son.

Local police officials confirmed that the NIA conducted the searches with assistance from Rajasthan Police as part of an ongoing investigation into terror-related activities and funding networks.

Simultaneous raids were conducted across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra, officials said.