Saudi Hajj Ministry Intensifies Field Operations During Days Of Tashreeq

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA



Mina, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah intensified field operations during the days of Tashreeq to manage pilgrim movement at the Jamarat Facility.

During the first day of Tashreeq, the ministry distributed crowds across designated routes, with 30% performing the stoning ritual before 10am and 70% after 2pm.

Traffic peaked between 2pm and 6pm, validating the efficacy of the staggered scheduling system.

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Through a monitoring and control center, the ministry is working to monitor the movement of crowds and to align transportation routes with the locations of pilgrims and designated means of transport, in coordination with security and transportation authorities and Hajj companies in order to contribute to distributing crowds and organizing entry and exit from the Jamarat Facility.