Brazil Tests Embraer-Made Radar Against Its Own Gripen Fighter Jet

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · DEFENSE

Key Facts

- The test: Brazil tested its homegrown SABER M200 Vigilante Brazilian air-defense radar against a SAAB F-39 Gripen fighter at Anápolis airbase between May 11 and May 15, the first such test against a 4.5-generation jet.

- The exercise: The radar trials ran inside the wider joint exercise Escudo-Tínia, organized by Brazil's defense ministry and coordinated by the Air Force from May 11 to May 29, with units of all three services taking part.

- Who runs it: The Army Evaluation Center, known by its Brazilian acronym CAEx, sent military engineers from Marambaia, Rio de Janeiro, to Anápolis to integrate the radar with Army anti-aircraft artillery units for the first time.

- The technology: The SABER M200 Vigilante is a phased-array medium-range radar developed by Brazil's Army Technology Center and Embraer over more than 15 years, with intellectual property retained by the Brazilian Army.

- Latin American impact: The result will shape Brazil's anti-aircraft modernization and the export potential of a homegrown radar across Latin America.

The Brazilian air-defense radar known as SABER M200 Vigilante faced its toughest live test this month. Brazil's Army deployed the system at Anápolis airbase and integrated it with anti-aircraft artillery units against a SAAB F-39 Gripen fighter operated by the Brazilian Air Force. The trial is the first major confrontation of the homegrown radar with a 4.5-generation jet and a milestone for Brazil's defense industry.

What the Brazilian air-defense radar test covered

The Army Evaluation Center, known by its Brazilian acronym CAEx, moved a team of military engineers from its Marambaia test range to Anápolis between May 11 and May 15. Marambaia sits west of Rio de Janeiro and dates back to 1948. The team brought the SABER M200 Vigilante radar with them.

The radar was integrated with the organic anti-aircraft artillery means of the Army for the first time. The exercise also linked the system into the Air Force's Institute of Operational Applications, known by its Brazilian acronym IAOp. The integration aimed to verify how the radar performs inside the wider service architecture rather than as a standalone product.

The Air Force then introduced a SAAB F-39 Gripen as the target aircraft. The Gripen is a 4.5-generation multirole fighter built under license in Brazil through a partnership between SAAB of Sweden and Embraer. Anápolis is the home base of the Gripen squadron, which made it a natural setting for the trial.

Inside the EXCON Escudo-Tínia joint exercise

EXCON Escudo-Tínia ran from May 11 to May 29 of this year and is one of the largest joint exercises in Brazil. The Ministry of Defense promotes it and the Air Force coordinates the running of the activity. Units of the Brazilian Navy, the Brazilian Army and the Brazilian Air Force took part across high-complexity missions.

Brigadier General Marcus Cesar Oliveira de Assis, head of the Army Anti-Aircraft Defense Command, oversaw the radar trials. He is also the manager of the Subprogram Anti-Aircraft Defense inside the strategic program known as ASTROS-FOGOS, which has been a primary vehicle for Army artillery modernization.

The Anápolis test site sits near Brasília in central Brazil. The location gave the joint exercise access to airspace control and to the Gripen squadron's daily operating environment. It also kept the radar deployment within reach of the Army's central logistics structures.

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Data: EODHD Fundamentals & live feed · The Rio Times Ticker Intelligence What makes the Brazilian air-defense radar distinctive

The SABER M200 Vigilante is a medium-range air-surveillance radar designed for anti-aircraft defense. It was developed by the Army Technology Center, known by its Brazilian acronym CTEx, in partnership with Embraer. The two organizations worked on the program for more than 15 years.

The system uses digital phased-array technology, a capability that only a handful of countries master in radar form. The intellectual property of the radar belongs to the Brazilian Army. Procurement of the system thus avoids the foreign-license dependencies that have shaped much of South American defense for decades.

The Vigilante has a sister product called the SABER M60, a shorter-range air-search radar already in service. Brazil exported the M60 to Mauritania. The Vigilante is positioned as the next step in the family, with sights set on regional and global anti-aircraft markets.

Why the Brazilian air-defense radar test matters now

Brazil plans to contract a new anti-aircraft system worth up to 3.4 billion reais starting this year. The system will be capable of intercepting drones and cruise missiles. The Army budget allocation for defense investment is set to roughly double to 3 billion reais annually between 2026 and 2031, following a complementary law that excluded up to 30 billion reais from the federal fiscal cap.

The Vigilante test is the field-validation step before scaling decisions are made. A successful confrontation with the F-39 Gripen would clear it for integration with the Centauro II armored cavalry vehicles already on order. It would also widen the address space for export campaigns abroad.

Brazil is among a small group of Latin American countries with the engineering depth to develop phased-array radar in-house. India, Korea, Turkey and a handful of European states have done so. The success of the program raises the floor of what regional defense industry can plausibly attempt next.

Regional read on the Brazilian air-defense radar program

Argentina and Chile are watching the program closely. Argentina has just opened its Plan ARMA framework for military reequipment under Decree 314 of 2026. Chile is updating its own air-defense ecosystem in parallel and will hold the multinational Salitre 2026 exercise later this year.

Colombia is also a candidate market. The country has been re-arming since the recent shift in security posture under President Gustavo Petro and is buying Brazilian Embraer C-390 Millennium transports for the Air Force. Bogota has historic ties to Brazilian defense industry and ongoing engagements with Embraer.

The Vigilante would face competition from European, Israeli and Asian radar makers in any regional bid. Brazil's pitch tends to lean on a combination of price, sovereignty value and willingness to transfer know-how. The Anápolis test gives that pitch a documented operational case.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the SABER M200 Vigilante?

The SABER M200 Vigilante is a digital phased-array medium-range air-surveillance radar developed by the Brazilian Army Technology Center, known by its Brazilian acronym CTEx, in partnership with Embraer. It supports anti-aircraft defense and target tracking.

Who owns the technology?

The intellectual property of the radar belongs to the Brazilian Army. The system was fully designed and developed in Brazil. Embraer is the industrial partner for production and integration into wider defense platforms.

What is EXCON Escudo-Tínia?

EXCON Escudo-Tínia is a Brazilian joint exercise run from May 11 to May 29 at Anápolis. The Ministry of Defense promotes it and the Brazilian Air Force coordinates the activity. Naval, ground and air units participate in high-complexity missions.

Who is in charge of the Anti-Aircraft Defense Command?

Brigadier General Marcus Cesar Oliveira de Assis commands the Army Anti-Aircraft Defense Command. He is also the manager of the Subprogram Anti-Aircraft Defense inside the strategic program known as ASTROS-FOGOS.

Has Brazil exported similar radar?

Yes. Brazil exported the short-range SABER M60 radar to Mauritania, and the SENTIR M20 radar is in service with the Border Monitoring System known as SISFRON. The Vigilante is positioned as the next export candidate in the family.

Connected Coverage

For more on the regional security backdrop, see our piece on the five-country Santiago security pact. Also read our coverage of Chevron's Venezuela expansion and our analysis of Milei's growth message to investors.

The Rio Times - Friday, May 29, 2026 - 03:00 BRT - By Sofia Gabriela Martinez

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