Seychelles: President Visits Key Development Sites On Coetivy Island

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 29, 2026/APO Group/ --

Yesterday, the President of the Republic, alongside the Minister for Transport, Ms Veronique Laporte, and the Minister for Tourism and Culture, Mrs Amanda Bernstein, undertook an official visit to Coetivy Island to tour important development sites and ongoing projects contributing to the island's economic activities and future development.

Also present during the visit were the Chief Executive Officer of the Islands Development Company (IDC), Mr Christian Lionnet, CEO of Air Seychelles Mr Sandy Benoiton andChairman of IDC Mr Didier Dogley.

During the visit, the delegation toured the Coetivy prawn farm located in the central part of the island. The visit provided an opportunity to gain first-hand insight into the farm's operations and the progress being made within Seychelles' aquaculture sector. Discussions focused on sustainable aquaculture, food security, and the sector's contribution to the diversification of the national economy.

The President and delegation later visited the prawn processing factory, where the production and processing of prawns are carried out. Officials were briefed on the facility's operations, production processes, and its role in supporting local seafood production and value-added export opportunities.

Later in the day, the delegation also visited the charcoal production site on the island, highlighting ongoing efforts aimed at utilising local resources and supporting productive economic activities on Coetivy.

Most notably, the President, together with the ministers and delegation, visited the proposed location for a new airstrip on the island. Discussions surrounding the proposed development focused on improving accessibility, strengthening logistical operations, and supporting future economic and infrastructural development on Coetivy Island for the overall benefit of Seychelles.

The visit reaffirmed Government's commitment to supporting sustainable and strategic development initiatives that contribute to economic growth, food production, infrastructure enhancement, and national resilience, while ensuring that development on the island remains aligned with Seychelles' long-term vision for sustainable progress

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.