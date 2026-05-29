Swiss Envoy Calls On J&K L-G, CM Discusses Bilateral Cooperation In Sustainable Tourism & Agriculture

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) The Swiss Ambassador to India, Maya Tissafi on Friday called on the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and discussed mutual cooperation in sustainable tourism and other fields, government officials said.

Officials added that the Swiss diplomat Tissafi called on L-G Sinha and the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and discussed issues of mutual cooperation in sustainable tourism, horticulture, vocational training, food processing and agriculture.

She also highlighted ongoing Swiss contributions to the region, particularly in hydropower technology, high-altitude climate studies, and infrastructure like tunnels and bridges.

During her current visit to Kashmir Valley, the Swiss Ambassador also called on L-G Sinha.

She also met the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo and People's Conference MLA Sajad Lone.

She described the similarity between Kashmir and Switzerland by referring to breathtaking beauty of Kashmir's mountains.

Taking to her official X account, the Swiss Ambassador said: "Productive meetings in #Srinagar with Lieutenant Governor @manojsinha_ and Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah on the scope for collaboration in #Kashmir -- from sustainable #tourism and vocational training to food processing and agriculture."

"I was proud to share how Swiss expertise is contributing to the region's development through the private sector, from tunnels and bridges to hydropower tech and joint research."

"And yes, great conversations in Kashmir do seem to come with a cup of kahwa on the side!"

In another post on X, Swiss Ambassador Tissafi wrote: "From @iamsrk's DDLJ to Jab Tak Hai Jaan, #Bollywood made both Switzerland and Gulmarg unforgettable on screen. Seeing #Gulmarg for the first time, I could understand why filmmakers keep returning to these valleys. However, beyond the beauty, #mountain regions also share common responsibilities -- resilience, sustainable #tourism and disaster risk reduction. This is why Sweden and India continue to work together in the region, from a Himalayan glaciology collaborative program at @UnivofKashmir to cloud research with @ETH. Along the way, I also had the opportunity to witness the artistry of Kashmir's shawl and carpet makers, and it was just as beautiful as the landscape itself."

Maya Tissafi is the Swiss Ambassador to India and Bhutan. She assumed her position in Delhi in September 2024.

Maya Tissafi has more than 30 years of experience working in diplomacy, peacebuilding and development across different regions. She joined the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in 2002 and has since held various events, serving with the title of Ambassador since 2011.

From 2019 to 2024, she served as Assistant Secretary of State for the Middle East and North Africa Division at the State Secretariat, holding the title of Ambassador.

In July 2015, she was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the United Arab Emirates, and in November 2017, she additionally assumed the role of Ambassador to Bahrain as well as Permanent Representative to IRENA (International Renewable Energy Agency), based in Abu Dhabi.

In 2011, she became Head of Corporate Domain South Cooperation (Africa, Asia, MENA, South America) and Director General In-Charge of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation with the title of Ambassador.

Before that she led the Eastern and Southern Africa Division (2008–2011), the Social Development Division (2006–2008) and the Governance Division, first as Deputy Head and Gender Advisor and later as Head (2002-2005).

Previously, she worked for SolidarMed on behalf of the FDFA as a technical advisor for the implementation of health sector reform in Tanzania and as Director of the Coordination Office in Ifakara (2000–2002).

From 1993 to 2000, she was coordinator for the peace organisation CFD, a role that took her to the former Yugoslavia, Israel/Palestine and North Africa.

Maya Tissafi, a Swiss National, is a Social Scientist with a Master of Public Health (Universities of Zurich, Basel, Bern) and a diploma in Mediation. She is married and has three adult children.