Jennifer Murphy

Associate Professor in Psychology, University of Surrey

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Dr Jenny Murphy is an Associate Professor at the University of Surrey. Her research focuses on the interplay between interoception (the perception of the body's internal state), social cognition and mental health, and how these might vary across development. Her achievements have been recognised by the Association for Psychological Sciences Rising Star Award and the European Society for Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Young Investigator Award. Most recently she was recognised with early career awards from the Experimental Psychology Society and the Society for Psychophysical Research. Dr Murphy's current research is focused on the influence of sex, particularly bodily change across the menstrual cycle, on interoception, mood and wellbeing funded by the Medical Research Council. Jenny also serves as the Associate Head of External Engagement for the School of Psychology at the University of Surrey and is passionate about science communication and global engagement.



2020–present Lecturer, Royal Holloway University of London

2026–present Associate professor, University of Surrey 2024–present Senior lecturer, University of Surrey



2020 King's College London, PhD Psychology

2016 King's College London, MSc Psychology 2015 City University London, BSc Psychology

Experimental Psychology Society

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