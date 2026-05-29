Qatar To Host Group E Fixtures Of U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Doha, Qatar: Qatar will take on regional rivals Saudi Arabia and Oman, along with Hong Kong in Group E of the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers following the Official Draw conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, yesterday.
Qatar will host all Group E matches in Doha as teams battle for a place in the 43rd edition of the AFC U20 Asian Cup, scheduled to be held in China in 2027.
The Qualifiers, which will take place from August 25 to September 6, 2026, will be contested under a new competition format introduced by the Asian Football Confederation as part of reforms to its youth competitions.
A total of 32 teams in the Qualification Phase have been divided into eight groups of four. The eight group winners and the seven best runners-up will secure qualification to the AFC U20 Asian Cup China 2027.
The new format also introduces a promotion and relegation mechanism. While the group winners and top second-placed teams progress to the continental finals, the bottom-placed team in each qualification group will be relegated to the Development Phase for the next edition.
Group E is expected to provide a stern test for the hosts who will begin their campaign against Oman on August 31 before taking on Hong Kong on September 3. Qatar will then face Saudi Arabia in a potentially decisive final group match on September 6.
Group E Fixtures - Doha
August 31: Qatar vs Oman, Saudi Arabia vs Hong Kong
September 3: Qatar vs Hong Kong, Oman vs Saudi Arabia
September 6: Qatar vs Saudi Arabia, Oman vs Hong Kong
Draw Result Qualification Phase
Group A: Republic of Korea, Kyrgyzstan (H), Philippines, Lebanon
Group B: Uzbekistan (H), Syria, India, Bangladesh
Group C: Iran, Vietnam (H), DPR Korea, Palestine
Group D: Jordan, Tajikistan, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan
Group E: Saudi Arabia, Qatar (H), Oman, Hong Kong, China
Group F: Iraq, Thailand (H), UAE, Turkmenistan
Group G: Japan, Yemen, Cambodia (H), Kuwait
Group H: Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos (H)
Group winners and seven best second-placed teams advance to Finals. The bottom team of each group relegated to the Development Phase of next edition.
Development Phase
Group I: Mongolia (H), Guam, Nepal, Northern Mariana Islands
Group J: Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Bhutan (H), Macau
Group K: Myanmar (H), Maldives, Brunei Darussalam, Sri Lanka
Group winners and second-placed teams promoted to the Qualification Phase of next edition.
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