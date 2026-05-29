Kazakhstan Prioritizes Stable Domestic Energy Supply In EAEU Talks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Ensuring stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market remains an absolute priority for Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Authorized Energy Authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry outlined Kazakhstan's core principles in shaping the architecture of a common energy trading space within the Union.

The minister stressed that the development of the Eurasian economy directly depends on the ability of member states to maintain a balanced and well-calibrated approach.

“The formation of a common space for the free movement of gas, oil, and electricity must be based on the protection of national interests. For Kazakhstan, an absolute priority is the stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market and the prevention of shortages in our regions,” Akkenzhenov said.

--