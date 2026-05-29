Kazakhstan Prioritizes Stable Domestic Energy Supply In EAEU Talks
The ministry outlined Kazakhstan's core principles in shaping the architecture of a common energy trading space within the Union.
The minister stressed that the development of the Eurasian economy directly depends on the ability of member states to maintain a balanced and well-calibrated approach.
“The formation of a common space for the free movement of gas, oil, and electricity must be based on the protection of national interests. For Kazakhstan, an absolute priority is the stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market and the prevention of shortages in our regions,” Akkenzhenov said.--
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