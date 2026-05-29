Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan Prioritizes Stable Domestic Energy Supply In EAEU Talks

Kazakhstan Prioritizes Stable Domestic Energy Supply In EAEU Talks


2026-05-29 02:37:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Ensuring stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market remains an absolute priority for Kazakhstan, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Authorized Energy Authorities of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry outlined Kazakhstan's core principles in shaping the architecture of a common energy trading space within the Union.

The minister stressed that the development of the Eurasian economy directly depends on the ability of member states to maintain a balanced and well-calibrated approach.

“The formation of a common space for the free movement of gas, oil, and electricity must be based on the protection of national interests. For Kazakhstan, an absolute priority is the stable supply of energy resources to the domestic market and the prevention of shortages in our regions,” Akkenzhenov said.

--

MENAFN29052026000187011040ID1111182202



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search