Bitcoin Whales Pause Purchases As Demand Slows, Cryptoquant Finds

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin holders are turning red on a deteriorating on-chain structure, according to CryptoQuant's latest assessment. The analysis highlights an accelerating contraction among large holders, with whales managing 1,000 to 10,000 BTC posting the fastest annual decline this year. At the same time, monthly accumulation has stalled since February, hinting at a shift from net buying to mild distribution that echoes patterns seen during the 2022 bear market. Meanwhile,“dolphins” - entities holding 100 to 1,000 BTC, including ETFs and corporate treasuries - continue to grow on an annual basis, but their expansion is losing momentum as well.

CryptoQuant notes that the broader holder structure is weakening just as Bitcoin faces a deeper bear backdrop influenced by macro and geopolitical headwinds. While long-term holder (LTH) supply reached a fresh high of 15.8 million BTC, the configuration remains bearish because it signals a thinner stream of new entrants rather than robust fresh demand.

Tim Sun, researcher at HashKey Group, commented on the on-chain dynamics since Bitcoin's October peak. He emphasized that the share of supply in unrealized loss rose to its highest level since the tail end of the 2022 bear market, approaching the halfway mark of the entire supply. In Sun's view, mapping this metric against the realized price suggests a potential bottom in the low-$40,000s to mid-$40,000s. Yet he tempered that view with a more constructive scenario: a credible bottom around $55,000 to $60,000 could emerge if macro tensions ease and the Federal Reserve refrains from additional rate hikes.

Darkfost, a market observer active on social channels, offered a complementary perspective on the current landscape. He described a range-bound market where investor sentiment oscillates-euphoria tends to flare as prices approach the upper end of the range, but pessimism quickly reappears near the lower boundary. At around $73,700, he noted that roughly 40% of the circulating supply would be sitting at a loss, reflecting the difficulty of sustaining meaningful upside in the near term.

These on-chain signals come against a backdrop of broader macro and geopolitical headwinds, including related tensions in the region and evolving monetary policy expectations. CryptoQuant's analysis frames a market where the typical“structure of demand” may be weakening even as existing holders remain entrenched. The long-term hold supply's record high underscores a potential scarcity of new participants stepping into the market, a factor that could complicate an outright bullish reversal absent supportive catalysts.

For investors weighing the next moves, the takeaway is twofold: on-chain dynamics are signaling evolving pressure points within key holder cohorts, while macro and policy developments remain the decisive hinges on whether a more durable bottom can form or if the market remains range-bound for longer than expected. A related piece in market coverage contends with whether traders should pursue a near-term dip or reevaluate exposure as conditions unfold.

As the market digests these on-chain shifts, observers will be watching for any uptick in new money entering the space or fresh catalysts that could re-energize risk appetite among institutions and retail alike. The coming weeks could reveal whether the current dynamics merely intensify a lingering bear period or if a decisive shift in perception finally unlocks more sustainable upside.

Related: Buy the $72K dip, or jump ship: What will Bitcoin bulls do?

Whales holding 1,000–10,000 BTC posted the fastest annual decline in balance growth this year, signaling growing selling pressure among large holders. Monthly balance growth across major cohorts has been flat since February, indicating a shift from accumulation to mild distribution that mirrors 2022 bear-market dynamics. Dolphins (100–1,000 BTC) continue to grow on an annual basis, but their expansion has sharply decelerated, with monthly gains near zero and lower highs since late 2025. Long-term holder supply reached a record 15.8 million BTC, but the configuration suggests a thinner pipeline of new entrants, contributing to a bearish structure despite the high-LTH count. Analysts emphasize a potential bottom in the low-$40,000s to mid-$40,000s from unrealized-loss metrics, while a more constructive range around $55,000–$60,000 could materialize if macro and policy conditions improve.

Key takeawaysHolding dynamics and what it means for traders

CryptoQuant's latest readout paints a nuanced picture of an entrenched, yet cooling, demand landscape. The contraction among whale addresses could translate into shallower order-book depth on major exchanges, potentially increasing price sensitivity to macro shocks or large transfers. For risk positions, this implies heightened attention to liquidity conditions and the potential for sharper moves if large holders decide to reposition or liquidate into strength.

Conversely, the continued expansion of dolphins, albeit at a slower pace, signals that institutional and ETF-driven demand remains a persistent, if waning, force. The divergence between these cohorts underscores a market where the traditional engines of structural demand are losing strength, even as the pool of long-term holders remains robust in aggregate terms.

Macro, geopolitics, and the future of Bitcoin's floor

With macroeconomics and geopolitics playing a central role, investors are weighing whether a future-proofed stabilization level exists. If rates stabilize or ease and external tensions do not escalate, the market could glimpse a more convincing bottom, potentially permitting a broader re-accumulation phase. However, if policy tightening resumes or geopolitical fears intensify, the on-chain headwinds described by CryptoQuant could harden, delaying a sustained recovery.

As the on-chain narrative evolves, market watchers will be keen to see whether new entrants begin to shift the supply dynamics or whether the current structure simply remains a stubborn barrier to a rapid recovery. The next data points from CryptoQuant and other on-chain analytics teams will be critical in determining whether Bitcoin's price action can break free from this regime of range-bound behavior and shifting holder composition.

What remains uncertain is how quickly macro policy signals will translate into on-chain behavior, and whether ongoing demand from institutions can compensate for the observed erosion in other major holder cohorts. Investors should monitor both on-chain measures and macro developments to gauge the possible trajectory for Bitcoin in the coming months.

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