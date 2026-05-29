Regulatory Milestone: Paxos Becomes SEC-Registered Clearing Agency

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Paxos has achieved a landmark milestone in regulated blockchain infrastructure, becoming the first blockchain-native firm to receive registration as a clearing agency from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Paxos Securities Settlement Company, a subsidiary of Paxos, has been approved to provide clearing and settlement services as a central securities depository in the United States. The registration signals a notable shift as blockchain-based post-trade infrastructure moves closer to full regulatory integration within traditional capital markets.

Paxos described the registration as a significant step that could lower barriers for banks and brokerages seeking to build crypto-enabled settlement capabilities within a tightly supervised framework. The company notes that it remains a major issuer of stablecoins and digital assets, including PayPal USD (PYUSD), Global Dollar (USDG), and Pax Gold (PAXG).

As part of its regulatory narrative, Paxos has a history of engagement with the SEC over several years. In October 2019, the SEC issued a no-action letter enabling Paxos to pilot a blockchain-based settlement service for U.S. equities, with the service going live in February 2020. Paxos notes that the pilot demonstrated the feasibility of same-day settlement, cost reductions, and improved operational efficiency within a regulated framework. The seven-year regulatory journey culminates in the newly granted clearing agency registration, reflecting a broader convergence of digital-asset rails with conventional market infrastructure.

According to Paxos, the path to this registration followed sustained interaction with federal regulators beginning with the 2019 action and the subsequent settlement pilot conducted with some of the world's largest financial institutions. The firm's leadership frames the milestone as demonstrating that blockchain-native post-trade infrastructure can operate at par with incumbents while staying fully within the U.S. regulatory regime.

Regulatory developments surrounding Paxos' activities have been complex. In 2023, Paxos faced a Wells Notice from the SEC related to the issuance of Binance USD (BUSD), which the SEC considered an unregistered security. Around the same period, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) ordered Paxos to halt minting new BUSD. The SEC concluded its investigation in 2024 without pursuing enforcement action, issuing a formal termination notice. Separately, Paxos reached a $48.5 million settlement with the NYDFS in August 2025 over issues tied to Binance and BUSD compliance. These episodes illustrate the policy and enforcement dynamics that shape the rollout of regulated blockchain settlement in the United States.

The broader context for this development includes ongoing regulatory emphasis on stablecoins, custody, and the resilience of post-trade processes. The newly registered clearing agency sits at the intersection of traditional securities markets and digital-asset technology, with implications for licensing, oversight, and cross-border compliance frameworks. The milestone could influence how banks, brokerages, and other market participants approach crypto-enabled settlement infrastructure, potentially accelerating standardization and interoperability under a regulated umbrella.

The SEC has granted Paxos Securities Settlement Company registration as a clearing agency, marking the first approval of a blockchain-native firm to operate as a central securities depository in the United States. The achievement follows a seven-year regulatory journey, beginning with a 2019 no-action letter for a blockchain settlement pilot and culminating in full registration. Paxos remains a significant issuer of stablecoins and digital assets, issuing products such as PYUSD, USDG, and PAXG. Past regulatory actions-including a 2023 Wells Notice related to BUSD and NYDFS actions-underscore the sensitivity of stablecoins and blockchain-based settlement within U.S. and state-level supervision. The development has implications for the evolution of regulated crypto infrastructure, potentially easing cross-institution collaboration for banks and brokerages seeking to build crypto settlement capabilities within established legal frameworks.

Key takeawaysA milestone for blockchain-based clearing and settlement

Clearing and settlement services are the backbone of orderly financial markets. By design, clearing agencies verify trade details, match counterparties, and ensure the accurate transfer of cash and securities. Paxos' new registration confirms that a blockchain-native entity is now recognized as capable of performing these critical functions within the U.S. market framework. The company emphasizes that such a registration reduces barriers for traditional financial institutions aiming to deploy crypto-based settlement rails without sacrificing regulatory safeguards.

The approval complements ongoing industry themes around same-day or near-real-time settlement and improved efficiency in post-trade workflows. While digital-asset rails have faced skepticism in regulated markets, the Paxos move demonstrates that regulated, blockchain-enabled settlement can coexist with conventional market infrastructure under appropriate oversight. The formal recognition of a blockchain-native clearing agency could serve as a reference point for future applicants seeking similar licenses and may inform policymakers about practical governance, risk controls, and cyber-resilience requirements necessary for trusted settlement.

Regulatory history and path to registration

From a regulatory standpoint, Paxos' trajectory offers a window into how authorities evaluate innovative post-trade technologies. The 2019 no-action letter allowed Paxos to run a blockchain-enabled settlement pilot for U.S. equities, setting the stage for subsequent implementations and a measured expansion of the firm's role in clearing and settlement. The pilot's operation with major financial institutions was cited by Paxos as foundational to building a scalable, regulated blockchain settlement capability.

The regulatory narrative did not occur in a vacuum. Paxos has navigated a dynamic enforcement and oversight environment, including scrutiny over its issuance of stablecoins. In 2023, the SEC's Wells Notice and related considerations around BUSD highlighted tensions between innovation and securities regulation. At the same time, the NYDFS took action to limit minting activity on BUSD, signaling state-level risk controls around stablecoin issuance. The SEC's 2024 termination of its formal investigation into Paxos-without enforcement action-paired with the 2025 NYDFS settlement underscores a shift toward clarifying acceptable scopes of crypto issuance and settlement within a regulated perimeter.

According to public regulatory filings and Paxos' disclosures, the sequence illustrates how a regulated clearing capability can emerge from years of collaboration between a private issuer and public authorities. The outcome suggests that the convergence of digital-asset infrastructure with traditional market operations is not merely theoretical but can be anchored in formal licensing, oversight, and compliance regimes.

Implications for policy, market infrastructure, and institutions

The registration has several practical implications for the market ecosystem. For banks and brokerages exploring crypto-enabled settlement, the existence of a SEC-licensed blockchain clearing entity reduces a major governance and risk-framing hurdle. It sets a regulatory precedent that post-trade infrastructure can be standardized, tested, and operated within a formal supervisory framework-an important signal for collaboration among traditional financial players and crypto-native firms. This could influence licensing pathways, risk-management expectations, and operational due diligence practices across institutions evaluating crypto settlement pilots or full-scale implementations.

From a policy perspective, the Paxos milestone intersects with ongoing regulatory dialogues around MiCA in the European Union, U.S. securities and commodities oversight, and cross-border interoperability. While MiCA governs a distinct regulatory regime, the broader trend towards formalizing crypto market infrastructure-custody, settlement, and asset-tokenization-reflects a shared objective: ensuring market integrity, investor protection, and systemic resilience as new settlement technologies scale. The Paxos development contributes to a growing body of real-world experience that regulators can rely on when shaping licensing standards, compliance requirements, and supervision frameworks for centralized and decentralized settlement architectures alike.

Institutional risk considerations remain salient. While the new status enhances legitimacy, it does not erase concerns about cyber risk, operational resilience, and the evolving landscape of securities and commodities regulation as it applies to digital assets. The past regulatory friction over BUSD and crypto issuance underscores the need for clear, consistent guidance on what constitutes a security, how stablecoins fit into registered market infrastructure, and how cross-border activity is reconciled within U.S. and international regimes. Market participants should monitor ongoing supervisory inquiries, enforcement actions, and cross-jurisdictional harmonization efforts that may shape future licensing and the permissible scope of blockchain-native settlement services.

For researchers and compliance professionals, the Paxos registration offers a tangible case study in how a regulated, blockchain-enabled clearing entity can operate within the bounds of U.S. market structure rules. It highlights critical considerations around registration applicability, the sufficiency of governance and risk controls, and the interplay between traditional clearinghouse standards and new technology-driven processes.

In framing the broader policy implications, observers should consider how this milestone aligns with the broader trajectory of market infrastructure modernization. It points toward a hybrid landscape where digital-asset rails coexist with established settlement ecosystems, under robust regulatory oversight, and with clear delineations of permissible activities for stablecoins and tokenized assets.

Looking ahead, the market should watch for further licensing activity among other blockchain-native firms seeking clearing or depository status, as well as how regulators calibrate surveillance, compliance tooling, and cross-border prudential standards to accommodate innovative settlement capabilities without compromising investor protections or financial stability. As the regulatory perimeter evolves, the Paxos registration may serve as a reference point for balancing innovation with accountability in regulated post-trade infrastructure.

Further information on Paxos' regulatory journey and its role in the digital-asset ecosystem can be found in the company's press materials documenting the SEC registration. Paxos also remains an issuer of several notable tokens and digital assets, including PYUSD, USDG, and PAXG, underscoring its continued involvement in the regulated digital-asset landscape.

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