NCSA Outlines Data Classification Policy Pillars To Strengthen Digital Security

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has detailed the core frameworks driving its Data Classification Policy, highlighting an integrated system designed to protect vital information assets across local institutions.

Through a series of educational visual guides released on its official social media channels, the agency outlined the strategic stages of the data lifecycle and the necessary controls needed to bolster the nation's digital defence mechanisms.

The policy framework emphasises a structured approach to managing data securely from its initial ingestion to regular operational maintenance. According to details published by the agency, the comprehensive data lifecycle management process is anchored by five distinct phases aimed at minimising cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The first crucial step detailed in the agency's framework is 'Data Inventory'. This introductory stage requires organisations to identify all active data sources, whether they are generated through internal creation, systemic processing, or external receipt. Once identified, institutions must prepare a comprehensive inventory record to establish a clear baseline of all held information assets. Following the creation of an inventory record, organisations must transition into the 'Data Classification' phase. This second stage focuses on assessing the intrinsic value of the recorded data. Based on this value determination, organisations are directed to assign appropriate classification labels, ensuring that sensitive data is segmented correctly from general organisational information.

Once data is appropriately labelled, the policy shifts its focus to 'Data Protection'. The third phase dictates the parallel implementation of technical and administrative safeguards. Technical controls include deploying robust encryption mechanisms across data storage and transmission channels, while administrative controls mandate the enforcement of standardised compliance policies across all operational tiers.