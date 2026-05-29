Newborn Found Abandoned In Mumbai Hospital Bathroom Police Launch Search For Mother

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) In a heart-wrenching incident reported from Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, a newborn baby was found abandoned on the floor of a bathroom located outside Ward No. 40 of the hospital. The infant's life was saved after his cries alerted people nearby. The incident created panic within the hospital administration and the police department.

The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified woman who allegedly abandoned the child after giving birth.

According to the police, Police Constable Jitendra Vishnu Patil, who is posted at Tilak Nagar Police Station, was on duty in the casualty department of Rajawadi Hospital on the night of May 25. At around 9 P.M., a young man identified as Vishnu Shriram Patel approached him in a distressed condition and informed him that a newborn baby was lying inside the bathroom outside Ward No. 40 and was crying continuously.

Upon receiving the information, Constable Patil rushed to the spot immediately. The scene inside the bathroom shocked everyone present. A newborn male infant was found lying helplessly on the cold bathroom floor, crying continuously.

Hospital nurses were immediately called to the spot. With the assistance of the nursing staff and the young man who first alerted the police, the infant was rescued, cleaned, and shifted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) without delay. Doctors later confirmed that the child's life was saved because of the timely medical intervention, and his condition is currently stable.

Preliminary investigations by the police have revealed that there is no official record in the hospital registers indicating that any woman underwent delivery procedures at the hospital during that period. Based on this, investigators suspect that an unidentified woman gave birth to the child inside the hospital bathroom, abandoned him there, and quietly fled the premises.

The Tilak Nagar Police have registered a case against an unidentified woman and started an investigation into the matter. CCTV footage from various parts of the hospital premises is being examined in an effort to identify and trace the woman who allegedly abandoned the newborn.

At present, the infant remains under medical supervision and is said to be safe. Police teams are continuing their search for the absconding woman.