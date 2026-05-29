Boman Irani Recalls First Time Working With Amitabh Bachchan In 'Waqt' Says 'It's A Special Privilege'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Boman Irani recently opened up about his experience of working with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, further adding that collaborating with the legendary actor has always been a“special privilege.”

Recalling his first project with Bachchan, Boman shared how he initially wondered how he would perform alongside the megastar, but eventually realised that all actors continue to learn from one another regardless of age or experience.

Speaking about his experience, in an exclusive conversation with IANS, Boman said,“It's a privilege to work with everybody. Of course, it's a special privilege to work with Mr Bachchan. When I worked with him for the first time, I thought how will we do it? But realised eventually, they are all artists.”

The actor further spoke about constantly learning from fellow performers, including younger actors from the Gen Z generation.

“If I don't learn something from a Gen Z person, then I am a fool thinking that I am more experienced than them. Every day you learn something new. From Mr Bachchan, I have learnt 5000 things. From a Gen Z person, I might learn 50 things. But I learn, and for me that's very exciting,” he added.

Boman Irani had shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in the movie Waqt, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Rajpal Yadav and others.

Known for his versatility, Boman Irani has been part of films like 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', 'Don', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Dunki' and many more.

On the work front, Boman Irani will next be seen in 'Peddi', which is slated to release on June 4. The film stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles along with actor Divyendu Sharma.

–IANS

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