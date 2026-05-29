Vashu Bhagnani Takes 'Chunari Chunari' Row Against David Dhawan To Bombay HC, Demands Rs 400 Crore

The long-running dispute between producer Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment and Tips Industries has escalated further, with the case now reaching the Bombay High Court. The conflict involves the alleged unauthorised use of the iconic song 'Chunari Chunari' from the 1999 film Biwi No.1 in the upcoming Varun Dhawan-starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan.

Allegations Over Music Rights and Permission

According to the plea filed by Bhagnani, the defendants, including Tips Industries Limited, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani, and filmmaker David Dhawan-have used the song without proper authorisation. The petition seeks an immediate halt on the film's release along with a massive compensation claim of Rs 400 crore.

Bhagnani's legal team argues that the original agreements only covered audio rights and did not extend to visual or cinematic usage. They further stated that in 2018, Tips had requested visual rights via email, which did not lead to a final agreement. The petition also claims that Puja Entertainment had previously issued a notice cancelling earlier granted audio rights.

Legal Battle Intensifies Ahead of Film Release

The controversy has also sparked fresh allegations from Bhagnani regarding misleading public statements. He recently claimed that despite the ongoing court case, promotional events and trailer launches of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai continued without consulting him or acknowledging the dispute.

“This morning I saw its theatrical trailer launch... no one has contacted me,” Bhagnani said in a video statement, expressing frustration over the handling of the matter.

With the case now in court, the dispute over 'Chunari Chunari' rights is set to continue, while the film industry closely watches the outcome of this high-stakes legal battle.