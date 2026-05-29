Jennifer Lopez Subtly Covers Ben Affleck Tattoo Post-Divorce: Report

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez appears to have subtly covered the tattoo dedicated to her former husband Ben Affleck following their divorce earlier this year, according to People. The 'On the Floor' singer shared glimpses from her Memorial Day celebrations on Instagram, captioning the post, "Spending the day with the people I love. Happy Memorial Day everybody."

In one of the pictures from the carousel post, Lopez was seen hugging her son Maximilian "Max" Muniz, 18, whom she shares with former husband Marc Anthony, whose real name is Marco Antonio Muniz. For the family gathering, Lopez wore a floor-length backless dress that appeared to reveal an altered version of the tattoo she had debuted in 2023 during her marriage to Affleck.

Background of the 'Bennifer' Tattoos

The original tattoo featured an infinity sign with the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive, pierced through with an arrow above her ribcage. In the recent picture, Lopez's name remained visible while Affleck's appeared to be covered, according to People. Lopez had first unveiled the tattoo in February 2023 while celebrating her first Valentine's Day as a married couple with Affleck. "Commitment...Happy Valentine's Day my love," she had captioned the now-deleted Instagram post.

Affleck had also got a matching tattoo featuring two crossed arrows with the letters "J" and "B." It remains unclear whether the actor still has the tattoo.

Relationship Timeline and Divorce

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 while filming 'Gigli' and got engaged later that year before ending their engagement in 2004. The pair rekindled their romance in 2021, got engaged again in 2022 and tied the knot in July that year. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck in August 2024 on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding ceremony. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025, according to People.

During an October 2024 interview with comedian Nikki Glaser, Lopez opened up about the separation. "Not one second," Lopez said when asked if she regretted the split. "That doesn't mean it didn't almost take me out for good. It almost did. But now, on the other side of it, I think to myself, '... that is exactly what I needed. Thank you, God. I'm sorry it took me so long. I'm sorry that you had to do this to me so many times,'" as per the outlet. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)