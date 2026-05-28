Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) Managing Director's Presentation To The AGM

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Sydney, May 29, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL ) (EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) is an oil & gas exploration and production company focused on the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory. It is a pure-play Beetaloo/McArthur Basin hydrocarbon developer, holding one of the largest net acreage positions in this major shale gas province. The company aims to develop low-CO2 shale gas resources to supply Australian domestic markets and potentially LNG exports.Key HighlightsStrategic Land Position:- The Company holds approximately 3 million net effective acres (100% working interest) across contiguous holdings in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, one of Australia's most prospective shale gas provinces.Significant Resource Base:- 1.6 TCF of 2C Contingent Resources.- In excess of 35 TCF of 2U Prospective Resources (Beetaloo-focused).- Exceptionally low reservoir CO2 content of less than 1%, delivering a strong environmental advantage.Carpentaria Pilot Project (EP187) - On Track for First Gas- Targeting first gas sales in 1H 2025.- Utilising existing wells C-2H and C-3H, together with the upcoming C-5H well - planned as one of the longest horizontal shale wells in Australia with an extensive fracture stimulation program.- Initial pilot production capacity targeted at 15-25 TJ/day, providing early cash flow and critical production data.Development PathwayThe presentation outlined a phased approach:- Pilot production -> Domestic gas project at ~200 TJ/day scale -> Potential full-field LNG-scale development of up to ~1 BCF/day.Execution Focus- Beetaloo Energy is applying US shale best practices, including longer laterals and optimised completions, to improve well productivity and reduce costs. The Company continues to maintain strong ESG credentials, including low-emissions operations and positive relationships with Traditional Owners and pastoralists.The full Managing Director's AGM Presentation is available on the ASX and the Company's website;About Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited







Beetaloo Energy Australia Limited (ASX:BTL) (OTCMKTS:EEGUF) holds 28.9 million acres of highly prospective exploration tenements in the McArthur Basin and Beetaloo Sub-basins, Northern Territory. Work undertaken by the Company since 2010 demonstrates that the Eastern depositional Trough of the McArthur Basin, of which the Company holds around 80%, has enormous conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon potential. The Beetaloo Sub-basin, in which Beetaloo Energy holds a substantial position, has world-class hydrocarbon volumes in place and a ramp up in industry activity to appraise substantial discoveries already made by major Australian oil and gas operators is ongoing.