New York Bitcoin Lawsuit Sparks Fight Over Satoshi-Linked Wallets

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A New York Bitcoin ownership lawsuit has triggered sharp legal criticism after plaintiffs sought control of 39,069 dormant wallets. The wallets reportedly hold about 3.7 million BTC, valued at nearly $286 billion. Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz challenged the case and questioned its legal foundation.

Bitcoin Lawsuit Targets Dormant Wallets And Satoshi-Linked BTC

The lawsuit was filed by Noah Doe and two Wyoming-based companies, ABC Company and XYZ Company. They asked a New York court to award them control of inactive Bitcoin wallets. The filing claims the wallets qualify as abandoned property under New York law.

The plaintiffs argue they found a flaw that prevents the owners from using the wallets. They also reported the dormant addresses to the New York Police Department. Therefore, they say the wallets should receive treatment similar to lost property or unclaimed bank accounts.

The case filing includes addresses linked to Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto. It also names the 1Feex wallet connected to the Mt. Gox hack. That detail increased attention because the wallets hold major historical importance in the Bitcoin market.

Ripple's David Schwartz Challenges Bitcoin Case Reasoning

David Schwartz criticized the lawsuit's claim that New York has jurisdiction over the wallets. He said the argument relies on the idea that the property was found in New York. However, he described that reasoning as deeply flawed and legally weak.

Schwartz argued that Bitcoin wallets do not sit inside New York simply because someone reported them there. He said the case faces several major legal barriers. Moreover, he warned that a weak ruling could still create practical problems.

The Ripple executive said a favorable ruling for plaintiffs could affect future wallet movements. For example, funds moved to a United States exchange could face freeze requests. Plaintiffs could then claim those coins belong to them under the New York ruling.

BTC Ownership Debate Raises Wider Crypto Concerns

The lawsuit comes as old Bitcoin wallets continue to attract legal and technical debate. Many early wallets have stayed inactive for more than a decade. However, inactivity does not prove abandonment under standard ownership principles.

The filing also touches on one of Bitcoin's most sensitive topics. Satoshi-linked BTC remains central to market history and public debate. Any legal attempt to control those coins would likely face strong challenges from the wider crypto community.

Schwartz warned that even a flawed ruling could cause damage without a timely challenge. He said courts sometimes treat old judgments differently after enough time passes. As a result, he urged serious attention before the case creates further legal risk.

Background Shows Growing Pressure Around Old Bitcoin Wallets

The case follows other debates about dormant Bitcoin holdings and possible protocol changes. Earlier, LayerTwo Labs CEO Paul Sztorc proposed a hard fork that drew attention to Satoshi's BTC. The idea raised concerns before Sztorc later dismissed the seizure angle.

Old wallets remain difficult legal targets because blockchain ownership depends on private keys. Courts can issue orders, but networks do not transfer coins without valid signatures. Therefore, enforcement would likely depend on exchanges, custodians, and regulated platforms.

The New York case now places dormant Bitcoin ownership under a fresh spotlight. It also shows how legal claims can collide with blockchain design. For now, Schwartz's criticism frames the lawsuit as a weak but potentially disruptive challenge.

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