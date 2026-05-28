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New Novel 'The Seven Children Of God' Exposes Cult Psychology And Trafficking Trauma Amid Rising Public Concern
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rezcircle Books USA on behalf of author Mord McGhee, a two‐time Bram Stoker Award nominee and finalist for the Maya Angelou Book Award, Harriet Beecher Stowe Prize, and Dan Poynter Science Fiction Award winner, announces the release of The Seven Children of God, a psychological novel confronting cult influence, trafficking trauma, and the fragile power of belief.
The novel arrives as public interest in manipulation, exploitation, and survivor‐centered narratives reaches a national peak.
Early coverage is already building momentum:
. MyrtleBeachSC:
. OpenPR:
. PRLog:
Praise From Cultural Icons
. Steve Alten, New York Times bestselling author of MEG, praised McGhee's psychological intensity and atmospheric command.
. George Romero, son of creator of Night of the Living Dead, recognized McGhee's ability to blend dread, humanity, and emotional truth.
A Survivor‐Centered Story with Urgent Relevance
The novel follows a woman rebuilding her identity after escaping a trafficking ring with disturbing real‐world parallels. McGhee approaches the subject with restraint and psychological precision, focusing on:
. the long‐term emotional cost of exploitation
. the search for meaning after trauma
. the role of belief in recovery
. the slow reconstruction of self
This trauma‐informed approach aligns with current journalistic priorities and the public's growing appetite for survivor‐centered narratives.
A Timely Examination of Manipulation and Control
Drawing from documented patterns in destructive groups, The Seven Children of God explores:
. how charismatic leaders weaponize belief
. why ordinary people become vulnerable to extraordinary danger
. how belonging can be exploited
. what it takes to reclaim autonomy
As manipulation, extremism, and cult‐like behavior dominate national conversation, the novel offers a rare, emotionally grounded perspective.
A Regional Author with Expanding National Reach
McGhee, a Pittsburgh native now based in Myrtle Beach, writes at the intersection of psychology, spirituality, and human resilience. With early media coverage underway and cultural interest rising, The Seven Children of God is positioned for rapid expansion across regional and national outlets.
Review copies are available immediately.
BOOK INFORMATION
Title: The Seven Children of God
Author: Mord McGhee
Publisher: Rezcircle Books USA
Publication Date: 2026
Retail ISBN‐13: 979‐8233968792
Wholesale ISBN: 979‐8‐2958‐1377‐1
Format: Paperback, eBook, Kindle, Audible
Page Count: 350
Genre: Psychological Fiction / Dark Fiction / Trauma & Faith
Availability:
Wholesale Distribution: IngramSpark / Ingram Content Group
Wholesale Link (58% discount active):
Review Copies: Available in paperback or PDF
The novel arrives as public interest in manipulation, exploitation, and survivor‐centered narratives reaches a national peak.
Early coverage is already building momentum:
. MyrtleBeachSC:
. OpenPR:
. PRLog:
Praise From Cultural Icons
. Steve Alten, New York Times bestselling author of MEG, praised McGhee's psychological intensity and atmospheric command.
. George Romero, son of creator of Night of the Living Dead, recognized McGhee's ability to blend dread, humanity, and emotional truth.
A Survivor‐Centered Story with Urgent Relevance
The novel follows a woman rebuilding her identity after escaping a trafficking ring with disturbing real‐world parallels. McGhee approaches the subject with restraint and psychological precision, focusing on:
. the long‐term emotional cost of exploitation
. the search for meaning after trauma
. the role of belief in recovery
. the slow reconstruction of self
This trauma‐informed approach aligns with current journalistic priorities and the public's growing appetite for survivor‐centered narratives.
A Timely Examination of Manipulation and Control
Drawing from documented patterns in destructive groups, The Seven Children of God explores:
. how charismatic leaders weaponize belief
. why ordinary people become vulnerable to extraordinary danger
. how belonging can be exploited
. what it takes to reclaim autonomy
As manipulation, extremism, and cult‐like behavior dominate national conversation, the novel offers a rare, emotionally grounded perspective.
A Regional Author with Expanding National Reach
McGhee, a Pittsburgh native now based in Myrtle Beach, writes at the intersection of psychology, spirituality, and human resilience. With early media coverage underway and cultural interest rising, The Seven Children of God is positioned for rapid expansion across regional and national outlets.
Review copies are available immediately.
BOOK INFORMATION
Title: The Seven Children of God
Author: Mord McGhee
Publisher: Rezcircle Books USA
Publication Date: 2026
Retail ISBN‐13: 979‐8233968792
Wholesale ISBN: 979‐8‐2958‐1377‐1
Format: Paperback, eBook, Kindle, Audible
Page Count: 350
Genre: Psychological Fiction / Dark Fiction / Trauma & Faith
Availability:
Wholesale Distribution: IngramSpark / Ingram Content Group
Wholesale Link (58% discount active):
Review Copies: Available in paperback or PDF
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